Campbell County Board of Supervisors appoint new chairman, vice chairman

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors appointed a new chairman and vice chairman of the board at its first meeting of 2022.

Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline was appointed by his fellow board members to serve as the chairman of the board for the upcoming year. He was unanimously chosen by a 6-0 vote.

First elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2019, Cline served as the vice chair during 2021, following Jon Hardie, Rustburg supervisor, who was the chairman of the board last year.

Cline comes from a military background, having served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. He also graduated from Rustburg High School.

“I am humbled that my fellow Board members had the level of confidence in me to elect me as the Chairman of the Board,” the new chairman said in an email to The News & Advance. “There are several big challenges in front of us as a Board and I know that we will all work collectively to generate solutions that will benefit the county in the near and long term.”

One of the things the board will focus on this year, according to Cline, is law enforcement salary, aiming to keep Campbell County competitive with other localities in the area.

Cline said the starting annual salary in Campbell County for deputies is $37,207, increasing to $39,728 at the end of a probationary period.

“When compared to Lynchburg City, we believe that we can address the difference in pay by looking at the total compensation package that we offer newly hired deputies,” Cline said. “What is not quantifiable is the work environment that Sheriff [Winston] Clark has created where deputies are empowered to excel and are highly valued by the community.”

The City of Lynchburg recently announced an increase in its starting pay for police officers to $50,000 annually.

The position of vice chair, previously held by Cline, will be filled by Steve Shockley, the Sunburst District supervisor on the board. He, like Cline, was elected to the board in 2019.

Shockley’s fellow board members unanimously selected him to take the vice chair seat by a 6-0 vote.

Shockley had a background in Campbell County government before being elected to the board, having served on the advisory board for the planning commission, as well as serving on the planning commission itself for one term.

He also is the president of Industrial Plating Corporation, a business in Campbell County.

“I am really privileged and honored for the other members to select me to serve as vice chair,” Shockley told The News & Advance.

“We have a lot on our plate for the coming year. With budget talks beginning soon, we’re hoping to do what’s best for Campbell County.”

