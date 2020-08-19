Campbell County CARES Act money doubles

County broadband needs, already a priority for the board, have only increased in urgency as schools implement distance learning and more residents are forced to work from home.

At the Tuesday meeting, Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts asked if it was possible to use the CARES Act funds to establish Wi-Fi hot spots at community gathering spots, like churches or libraries, for areas of the county that are unserved or underserved by existing broadband.

Rogers said staff would look into ways to potentially partner with organizations in the community to create these access points. He said staff would also be investigating other potential uses for the funds — such as hazard pay for employees or supplementing additional trash hauling costs created due to a rise in volume while residents were staying home.

Rogers said staff would return to the board in September with more direction.

About 6% and 2% of the funds will go to the towns of Altavista and Brookneal, respectively, for COVID-19 relief.

Currently, $1 million of the CARES funds are earmarked for reimbursement grants for local businesses that incurred expenses related to COVID-19. The county is accepting applications, and those who are eligible may apply for up to $5,000 in reimbursement funds.