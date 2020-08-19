Campbell County CARES Act money doubles

Campbell County will see its CARES Act funds double, with a second round of $4.78 million allocated to provide COVID-19 relief.
At its Tuesday meeting, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors amended the budget to include $9,577,010 in additional money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the total amount of money allocated between the two rounds of funding.
The federal aid only can be used to pay for one-time expenses directly tied to the public health emergency and the funds must be spent by Dec. 30. The money cannot be used to make up budget deficits or replace lost revenues.
Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers said there are a number of ways the new money can be directed in the county, but specific recommendations are still under development and will be discussed further in September.
He said county staff is still exploring the impacts they have seen locally, and is "getting a handle" on the next steps, though the county must move quickly within its constrained timeline.
Rogers said impacts are likely to last beyond December, which makes the end-of-the-year deadline even more restrictive.
A significant amount of the first round of funding was directed to expanding broadband in the county, with $2.3 million directed toward three recently approved projects — wireless expansion into unserved areas by B2X Online, a project from Shentel and another from RiverStreet Networks.
County broadband needs, already a priority for the board, have only increased in urgency as schools implement distance learning and more residents are forced to work from home.
At the Tuesday meeting, Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts asked if it was possible to use the CARES Act funds to establish Wi-Fi hot spots at community gathering spots, like churches or libraries, for areas of the county that are unserved or underserved by existing broadband.
Rogers said staff would look into ways to potentially partner with organizations in the community to create these access points. He said staff would also be investigating other potential uses for the funds — such as hazard pay for employees or supplementing additional trash hauling costs created due to a rise in volume while residents were staying home.
Rogers said staff would return to the board in September with more direction.
About 6% and 2% of the funds will go to the towns of Altavista and Brookneal, respectively, for COVID-19 relief.
Currently, $1 million of the CARES funds are earmarked for reimbursement grants for local businesses that incurred expenses related to COVID-19. The county is accepting applications, and those who are eligible may apply for up to $5,000 in reimbursement funds.
Rogers encouraged more businesses to apply, and said since the program was rolled out in late June, only about 25 businesses have applied and the county has allocated about $25,000 in grants, ranging from $800 to $5,000.
The board will next meet on Sept. 1.
