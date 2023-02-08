RUSTBURG — Members of the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Advisory Council propose selling a small greenway in the Timberlake District due to what they said is low usage, limited parking space and limited options for further development.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the advertisement of a public hearing for the matter.

Campbell County bought S.R. Bryant Memorial Greenway, located on Bumgarner Drive, in 1995, according to county documentation, and intended to use it as a park for at least 20 years.

Surrounded by residential developments, the small greenway consists of a short walking trail, a Little Free Library, open green space, and a small gravel parking lot.

When the parks and recreation advisory council took a walk-through of the greenway in the summer of 2022, Jordan Welborn, Campbell County’s director of civic engagement and quality of life, said conversation arose about the space’s overall limitations.

Opportunities to grow the greenway were deemed scarce, parking on site was limited when the area faced busier times, and overall use of the site by the public was noted to be low, according to the parks and recreation advisory council’s assessment, shared in Campbell County documentation.

With these factors in mind, the council recommended selling the S.R. Bryant Memorial Greenway property and using the money to further develop other parks within Campbell County.

While the council favored selling the property, other options on the table in a resolution adopted last November by the parks and recreation advisory council included maintaining the S.R. Bryant Memorial Greenway as a community green space or brainstorming possible development options such as adding a small playground.

Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts said he was “100%” in favor of getting rid of the tiny park area and supported using money from the sale to develop other existing parks.

No specific plans have been set for how money from the potential sale would be used, since the advisory council did not even know whether a public hearing for the move would be approved, Welborn said. More concrete details will come together as the process moves forward.

“I wanted to see how far we got down this path before we started spending money that doesn’t exist,” Welborn said.

Justin Carwile, who represents the Timberlake District where the greenway is located, asked the county parks and rec advisory council if it would post the public hearing advertisement on site, so those who do use the area will be aware.

No date has been set for the public hearing yet.