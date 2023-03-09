The Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted this week not to sell the S. R. Bryant Memorial Greenway after major turnout from community residents who spoke in opposition to the potential sale.

The county acquired S.R. Bryant Memorial Greenway, located on Bumgarner Drive in the Timberlake area, in 1995, according to county documentation. The green space was to be used as a park for at least 20 years.

Surrounded by residential developments, the small greenway consists of a short walking trail, a Little Free Library, open green space and a small gravel parking lot.

Dozens of residents showed up at a public hearing Tuesday, and almost 30 spoke against the sale. Many said they or their neighbors regularly walk their dogs in the greenway, and children play games there.

Some recounted their own childhood days spent playing in that same area. Groups get together for knitting, picnics and other activities. Deer and foxes find a haven there, too.

Multiple people shared stories of taking their children to play on the greenway, and now they take their grandchildren there.

“I just can’t see the park not being there," said Jim Hayden, a resident by the greenway.

When the county's parks and recreation advisory council took a walk-through of the greenway in summer 2022, Jordan Welborn, Campbell County’s director of civic engagement and quality of life, said conversation arose about the space’s overall limitations.

Opportunities to grow the greenway were deemed scarce, parking on site was limited when the area faced busier times and overall use of the site by the public was noted to be low, according to the parks and recreation advisory council’s assessment, shared in Campbell County documentation.

With these factors in mind, the council recommended selling the S.R. Bryant Memorial Greenway property and using the money to further develop other parks within Campbell County.

While the council favored selling the property, other options on the table in a resolution adopted last November by the parks and recreation advisory council included maintaining the S.R. Bryant Memorial Greenway as a community green space or brainstorming possible development options such as adding a small playground.

Disputing the parks and rec advisory council’s report of low usage, residents next to the greenway who observe it every day said it gets regular, high usage from the communities surrounding it, and they love the area as a quiet green space.

Alan Faircloth said the space was “invaluable” to residents of Campbell County, and added it was not meant to be an area designated for heavy traffic or significant park development.

Environmental concerns were also raised. Speakers worried if the land were sold, it would almost certainly be sold to a developer.

Charlie Falwell, who introduced himself as the chair of the Timberlake Watershed Improvement District, cited concerns about erosion and sediment control if the greenway were sold for development. Such a thing would negatively impact the lake and the environmental responsibilities his board is in charge of overseeing, he said.

The president of the Timberlake Home Owners Association said there are state-protected wetland areas in the path of potential runoff and erosion if the greenway got sold and got developed on.

Impacts to the drain fields of nearby residents also were brought up by a few speakers, as well as decrease in their property values if the green space was lost.

Several other members of the public said they loved the greenway because it was not a standard, heavily developed park like Timbrook Park; it was a space to get a genuine dose of nature in an otherwise urban area.

“Maybe this park is already at its maximum potential and doesn’t need more visitorship,” said Jonathan Torres.

Stormy Anderson, a former Campbell County Parks and Recreation employee, said she was likewise opposed to selling the greenway. During the pandemic, she said, many people learned how important green spaces like this are, and she said this environment was just as important as ball fields.

Following a lengthy public comment period, supervisors thanked their constituents for coming out and participating in the discussions and also thanked the parks and rec advisory council for their work.

“The fact that you’re here is impactful,” said Concord District Supervisor and board chair Matt Cline.

Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie said “this is the public process at work.”

He recalled various conversations with developers over the years where leaving a green space in proposed development plans were discussed.

“Green spaces are important to communities,” Hardie said. “That is an important consideration, and this is a very dense community.”

Timberlake District Supervisor Justin Carwile, in whose district the greenway is, said the public hearing was meant to be a discussion just like it turned out to be, and it was obvious from citizen turnout that the idea this greenway was underused was wrong. He moved to kill the idea of selling the greenway, and the motion was unanimously approved.