Campbell County hears another solar proposal

Community solar projects are typically much smaller than utility scale projects, said Siao, and allow customers to purchase electric power through a subscription to the facility. The facility itself feeds its power into the grid, but a subscription to the project allows customers to save on their monthly electric bills through bill credits.

Siao said the 45-acre project could support about 800 homes. Anyone who is a customer of Dominion Energy would be eligible to subscribe. The average savings is around 10% on a customer's electric bill.

Ronnie Hall lives on a farm abutting the property and said he wants no part in it.

"They are promising you the world and they don't follow through with it," Hall said. "It will be another farm destroyed."

He said the land has been a cattle farm since before he was born, and he wants it to stay that way.

The project is proposed under the Shared Solar Program, adopted by the Virginia legislature in 2020, and Hall said any savings on energy bills are possible by government subsidies, meaning the "taxpayer ends up paying for it."