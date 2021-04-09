Campbell County hears fiber broadband expansion plan, updates on B2X Wireless

The report states RiverStreets believes broadband service should be made available to everyone at a reasonable price, with speeds of at least 100 Mbps upload and download.

Taylor said fiber is the best mechanism to reach everyone on equal footing, ensuring consistent speeds and access for all users.

County Administrator Frank Rogers called this "a way forward" for fiber in the county, and said it will help to identify the next steps in the continued effort to expand broadband.

"Fiber is the high standard that we would like to see," Rogers said. While a variety of technologies will continue to be applied throughout the county to grow broadband access, he said fiber was the benchmark they should strive for.

Rogers said the county is in the early stages of its conversation with RiverStreet, and will examine how a potential project could be phased in and implemented, as well as identifying various funding sources.

He said the report is a "critical element" for future grant applications. The county also anticipates about $10.7 million in federal funds over the next several years from the American Rescue Plan, money which could be dedicated to broadband, if the board chose to do so.