Campbell County installs medication disposal receptacle

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office announced this week the installation of a drug disposal receptacle for expired or unused medications.
Installed in the front lobby of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 87 Courthouse Lane in Rustburg, the receptacle allows community members a safe and acceptable way to get rid of unused or expired medicines.
According to the release, residents can come by and dispose of unwanted medications any time 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Items not permitted in the receptacle include inhalers; aerosol cans; needles or syringes; thermometers; lotions, liquids and hydrogen peroxide.
For more information on the disposal receptacle, contact Sgt. Jeff Rater at (434) 332-9600.