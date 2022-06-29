 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Campbell County installs medication disposal receptacle

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office announced this week the installation of a drug disposal receptacle for expired or unused medications.

Installed in the front lobby of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 87 Courthouse Lane in Rustburg, the receptacle allows community members a safe and acceptable way to get rid of unused or expired medicines.

According to the release, residents can come by and dispose of unwanted medications any time 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Items not permitted in the receptacle include inhalers; aerosol cans; needles or syringes; thermometers; lotions, liquids and hydrogen peroxide.

For more information on the disposal receptacle, contact Sgt. Jeff Rater at (434) 332-9600.

