Campbell County launches litter campaign, creates program to address trash concerns in county

VDOT handles litter as a part of its ordinary maintenance operations, but Brown said some efforts have been slowed by COVID-19, with the usual inmate labor from the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority on pause because of the pandemic.

In the meantime, Brown said VDOT hired a contractor to cover pickup in the county, but the added expense means it must be used sparingly.

"The litter that you all have been talking about, it’s horrible, it’s terrible, it’s unsightly, and quite frankly, I’m not going to say I get tired of people telling me about it, but I get tired of looking at it," Brown said. “It doesn’t do this county, or any county, justice.”

Brown said as the county develops programs to address the issue, VDOT is happy to partner with them in the future — much like it does with Amherst County's recently formed Coalition for a Cleaner County.

Clark spoke about litter enforcement in the county. According to Virginia code, it is unlawful to dump or dispose of trash on public property, including a public highway, right-of-way, or property adjacent to these. Anyone convicted of violating the code could be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by jail time and a fine from $250 to $2,500.