Campbell County migrating to semiannual tax collection

Campbell County residents soon will begin paying their tax bills in two installments each year.

In late 2020, Campbell's Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to change the county's tax collection from once yearly to twice yearly, starting this year. The first of the two tax bills under the new cycle will come due in June.

"Residents will receive tax bills this spring for the June 5 payment due date and again in the fall for the December 5 payment due date," the county said in a news release.

Residents will be allowed to pay the full year's amount when making the June payment, but those who wait until December to make the full payment will be charged a late penalty as well as interest on the amount that was due in June, according to the release.

The tax bill change was made in late 2020 for two reasons, according to County Administrator Frank Rogers.

It alleviates the financial burden for residents as it spreads the balance out into two payments, rather than all in one single large bill.

Secondly, it results in a one-time infusion of money into the county of up to 50% of the collections in the initial year of its implementation. These funds could be put toward any of the board’s ongoing capital projects, such as broadband, county schools, or mitigating financial effects from the landfill.

Personal property and real estate taxes may be paid by check or money order via mail, online by credit card at www.campbellcountyva.gov, or in person at the Campbell County Treasurer’s Office at 85 Carden Lane in Rustburg, according to the release.

Vehicle license fees still will be billed in one installment due in June, the release said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.