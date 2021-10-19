Campbell County native vies for Brookneal seat on school board as write-in

With early voting well underway and Election Day just two weeks away, Campbell County native Dean Monroe is hopeful for the Brookneal District seat on the Campbell County School Board as a write-in candidate this November.
Three seats on the Campbell County School Board are up for election this year: Rustburg, Timberlake and Brookneal.
Two newcomers are vying for the Timberlake seat, while the incumbents currently serving the Rustburg and Brookneal districts are both running for reelection. Both incumbents are challenged by write-in candidates in both districts.
Monroe, 60, grew up in Campbell County and is a 1979 graduate of William Campbell High School. Monroe said his three children and seven grandchildren attended, or are currently attending, the school.
"I'm vested," Monroe laughed. "I'm vested in the area."
Monroe currently serves as chair of the Campbell County Planning Commission. His term expires in December 2022.
Monroe said he and his son own several businesses in Campbell County, including a recycling company, several convenience stores and some rental properties.
Monroe said he decided to seek the Brookneal seat when he began to feel the current board members weren't listening to the citizens of Campbell County.
"I don't want to run for school board," Monroe said. "But our school system is so bad, somebody has to do it."
If elected, Monroe said he would work to advocate for the will of the community.
Monroe said there's a lack of information and transparency between the school board and the citizens of the county, which is something he'd work to address if elected to the board.
He said he thinks the board needs new members and new perspective.
Monroe said he is against teaching critical race theory in Campbell County Public Schools. While the school board and division administrators have reiterated that critical race theory is not taught in the division, Monroe said he wants to see the school board take a stand against the academic framework.
"Your job is to speak up for your people, the constituents that put you in office," he said. "Your job is to speak for them."
If elected to the school board, Monroe said he wants to see more resources and supports for teachers in the division. He said he would want teachers in the division to feel comfortable coming to him and communicating their concerns.
Monroe owned a construction company before going to work for NASCAR until he retired in 2015. Monroe said his role with NASCAR included managing and balancing large budgets, which would aid his work on the school board, if he is elected.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.