Campbell County Planning Commission recommends approval for veterans facility

RUSTBURG — A proposal for a multimillion dollar veterans center now has the support of the Campbell County Planning Commission while plans for a 60-lot patio home development off Timberlake Road are going to have to wait a bit longer.
The National Center for Healthy Veterans cinched a recommendation for approval from the commission Monday night, after a second presentation to the committee. Next week the plans for the $39 million veteran rehabilitation center will go before the board of supervisors for consideration.
The proposed National Center for Healthy Veterans at River Bend Farm is spearheaded by the Stone Ridge Foundation, a nonprofit founded by retired Maj. Gen. Bob Dees. He first sought the commission's recommendation in July, but a number of questions forced the center to return to the drawing board and present again Monday night.
The center is the contract purchaser for 300 acres in Campbell County currently owned by Louis Pierucci. Pierucci is selling the farm after the death of his wife and voiced his support for the project at the last commissioner's meeting. He and his family hope that the veterans center will "write the next chapter" of the land's history.
The center plans to build five community villages of tiny homes, a wellness center, chapel, lodge and space for vocational training, among other resources.
The facility would take a holistic approach to transitioning veterans back to civilian life, offering residential communities, economic opportunities, technical and academic training and trauma recovery programs.
Proposed to house about 150 veterans upon completion, questions of security arose, as well as concerns about staffing, and project implementation when representatives for the center first proposed the project to commissioners.
Dees provided more details about project necessity and scope Monday night but other questions — like the specifics of the project's funding — remain unanswered.
In response to security concerns, Dees said that all weapons will be checked in upon entry to the property, and no one will carry weapons without express authorization. No participants in the program will be allowed to carry weapons on the farm.
Dees said the project would be fully funded by private donations and the center already has secured the money to buy the property, refurbish the existing equestrian center and build two of the villages.
He added that the center has "a significant private donor," one whose identity he declined to reveal, and that other major contributors from around the country have helping ensure the funding to cover the first two years. A dollar amount of that money was not provided.
Altavista District Representative Tom Lawton wanted to know who would be managing the facility and making clinical assessments, as well as what certifying agency would be overseeing the project.
Dees said there is no certifying entity for the center nor is one "required or recommended."
Dees said he, retired Brig. Gen. Jeff Horne and Joe Basel are the center's directors. Basel will also be handling farm management and construction supervision. He did not provide any other information on staffing at this time.
He said the center is building a "local advisory board" and already has recruited local officials to be a part of the project.
Referrals will be taken from entities such as the Department of Veterans Affairs or other veteran support organizations, and after candidates are vetted, a personal development plan will be created for each participant. Dees stressed that any participation in the program would be voluntary, and that the center will not be serving the most extreme cases, but the "middle ground" veterans, not those who could be a threat to others.
“It’s whatever it takes. The point is we are taking care of veterans and their families, and we’re helping put them back in the woodwork of America," Dees said. "Whatever it takes, we are committed to this.”
Ultimately, the center recommendation was approved in a 4-2 vote, with Lawton and Spring Hill District Representative William Kirk opposing.
While both supported the intent of the project, lingering concerns kept them from voting for its approval.
“Everyone is supportive of the vets, they want the best interests of the vets, it’s just is our community in a situation to be able to balance that new risk to the community, and does the National Center for Healthy Veterans have the ability to offset any damage to the community," Lawton said.
Also on Monday night, commissioners heard a request to rezone about 11 acres on Timberlake Road from General Commercial to Residential Multi-family in order to construct a 60-lot patio home development.
With more than half a dozen residents speaking out against the project — citing recurring stormwater drainage issues in the surrounding neighborhoods that have turned yards into swamps and left basements flooded — commissioners delayed a decision until the developer can return to the Sept. 28 meeting with a "more complete plan" to address the stormwater concerns.
The board of supervisors considers the veterans center Sept. 1. If approved the center wants to complete two tiny home villages by spring 2021. Current plans include twenty or fewer clients on the farm in 2021.
