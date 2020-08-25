Campbell County Planning Commission recommends approval for veterans facility

Altavista District Representative Tom Lawton wanted to know who would be managing the facility and making clinical assessments, as well as what certifying agency would be overseeing the project.

Dees said there is no certifying entity for the center nor is one "required or recommended."

Dees said he, retired Brig. Gen. Jeff Horne and Joe Basel are the center's directors. Basel will also be handling farm management and construction supervision. He did not provide any other information on staffing at this time.

He said the center is building a "local advisory board" and already has recruited local officials to be a part of the project.

Referrals will be taken from entities such as the Department of Veterans Affairs or other veteran support organizations, and after candidates are vetted, a personal development plan will be created for each participant. Dees stressed that any participation in the program would be voluntary, and that the center will not be serving the most extreme cases, but the "middle ground" veterans, not those who could be a threat to others.

“It’s whatever it takes. The point is we are taking care of veterans and their families, and we’re helping put them back in the woodwork of America," Dees said. "Whatever it takes, we are committed to this.”