Campbell County residents asked for input on potential Va. 24 improvements

Campbell County residents can weigh in on potential improvements coming to the Virginia 24 corridor that runs through Rustburg.

A digital survey is online at http://metroquestsurvey.com/im1j1f and will be available through April 9.

On Wednesday, the Central Virginia Planning District Commission held its second public meeting to receive input on its Virginia 24 corridor study and the improvements currently being considered by EPR, the Charlottesville-based engineering and planning consultant carrying out the study.

In conjunction with Campbell County and the Virginia Department of Transportation, the study examines the 1.5-mile stretch between Brookneal Highway at the U.S. 501/Virginia 24 split and Red House Road. The portion runs from the Bank of the James west of the village to just before Rustburg High School to the east.

Anticipating future growth, potential changes range from new roads, roundabouts and turn lanes, to streetscaping and greater pedestrian accessibility.

Bill Wuensch, a transportation engineer with EPR, said the region is growing and the study is the first step to identifying improvements and easing the process of grant applications and securing funding.

The study will likely be finalized in summer 2021, and results will go before the Campbell County Board of Supervisors for consideration.

