RUSTBURG — The Campbell County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing county staff to request the Virginia Department of Transportation name almost eight miles of highway in honor of the late Judge J. Samuel Johnston Jr.

The resolution asks VDOT to name a 7.96-mile stretch of road along U.S. 501 from south of Lynchburg city limits to the east U.S. 24 intersection in Johnston’s honor.

Johnston began serving Campbell County as a judge in 1977, according to biographical information compiled in county documentation. Between then and his retirement in June of 2008, Johnston spent time working in Campbell County circuit and general district courts.

An alumnus of the University of Alabama and the University of Virginia Law School, Johnston became the youngest judge in Virginia when he was appointed to Campbell General District Court at age 30, with five years of law practice under his belt. In 1981, Johnston moved on to serve as judge in Campbell Circuit Court, holding the place as Virginia’s youngest circuit judge, county documentation said.

“…[H]e presided over hundreds of trials that impacted thousands of lives and was known for his thoughtfulness, fairness and commitment to justice,” the resolution stated.

During his career with Campbell County, Johnston pushed for a new courthouse that would ensure facilities could support “fair and audible hearings and trials” and would be designed to protect witnesses and victims in criminal cases. This new courthouse came to fruition and was dedicated on June 20, 1991, according to county documentation.

After his retirement, Johnston remained active in the legal realm and his community, the resolution said. He was available to serve as a substitute judge for the 24th Judicial Circuit; hosted speaking engagements; wrote a book called “Why Judges Wear Robes,” which, according to the resolution, is a “humorous account of life in the courtroom”; and was part of a statewide mediation group.

Johnston died Dec. 10 at age 76.