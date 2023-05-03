The Brookville High School renovation project and a solar farm were key topics of discussion at the Campbell County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night.

The high school renovation project was an early subject for the board.

Jon Hardie, supervisor of the Rustburg district, suggested the board consider adding a representative from the Brookville community to the eventual joint committee which discusses the Public-Private Educational Facilities and Infrastructure Act (PPEA) selection process, the design review, contract negotiations and construction oversight.

County Attorney Tripp Isenhour said a PPEA basically allows a private party to come in and propose a partnership and a proposal, which includes all the necessary pieces for the renovation such as the architect, the design and the construction.

Hardie said a representative from that community should be involved in the process.

He gave an example of the Rustburg Middle School construction, explaining as a representative of the Rustburg District, he received input from citizens and wasn't invited or "allowed" to be a part of the joint committee meetings which he said "bothered" him.

“What I would like to ensure is that we have representation, that direct lines to our citizens that are in that area, most impacted by improvements,” Hardie said. “Respectfully, the joint board is not always that.”

Supervisor of the Concord District and Chair Matt Cline agreed.

“I think that it’s good form to have representatives appointed to that joint committee whose constituency is directly impacted by it, I think that makes good sense,” Cline said.

County Administrator Frank Rogers recommended the board include this suggestion to the guideline, which the board unanimously agreed.

Isenhour said the discussion was “very preliminary” and was a way to get “the parts and pieces in place.”

Out of the five public hearings Tuesday, a special use permit (SUP) on the construction and operation of a solar facility on Depot and Sawpit roads drew the most conversation.

According to previous records within the agenda packet, in November 2018 the board of supervisors approved a SUP, giving approval to the solar farm on four conditions:

The applicant uses the site in accordance with the use described in the narrative and shown on the site plan submitted; The applicant shows additional vegetative buffer along Depot Road on the final site plan, and the county inspect the buffer and require further screening if it determines additional screening is necessary; Construction traffic follow the route proposed in the narrative; The applicant follows the decommissioning plan, including providing a performance bond or other agreed-upon secured funding source, as approved by the board.

The specifications for the landscape buffer were — the plants be evergreen, planted at six feet tall and managed to be eight feet tall, with two rows spaced 20 feet apart.

The applicant — Hep Petra Construction, LLC who purchased the solar farm from Depot Solar Center LLC — looked to amend those conditions during the hearing, which was originally agreed upon Nov. 8, 2018.

Jason Sparks, with Hep Petra Construction, explained there was no plant material widely available meeting those conditions.

“The best solution we could find for our purchase of 600 trees were trees that ranged in size from five to six feet tall with a few between four and five feet,” Sparks said.

Sparks said the company would like to amend those planting requirements — from six feet to four to six feet allowing the trees already there “to remain in the ground.”

Sparks explained that within two growing seasons, the trees should be at six feet.

In addition to the amendment, Sparks said the company would like to add three revisions:

Install a top coat of asphalt on existing paved section of Sawpit Road. Sparks explained this was something “very much desired by the residents;” Install a third row of trees along Sawpit Road; Implement a landscaping bond.

“We’ve done additional work, and we’re willing to do more. We’re willing to go the extra mile, but we need you to show us where the finish line is,” Sparks said.

Hardie said the difference from what was proposed originally and “what is,” is what bothers him.

He added “it pains” him that “we can have a special use permit go through and never be compliant and yet it operates.”

The solar farm has been in operation since July.

“There’s lots of money being made, for something that’s not a single day been in compliance with the original special use permit. I will tell you, that troubles me greatly,” Hardie said.

A. Dale Moore, Altavista district supervisor, agreed, saying “when we do business, we need to be business-like.”

“I don’t think it’s right to our citizens. Our citizens live here, they pay taxes here,” Moore said.

The board ultimately approved the SUP, requiring the applicant to, as provided by Isenhour:

Provide additional visual screening by virtue of a vegetative buffer consisting of an additional row of same species and variety of trees currently installed along both sides of Sawpit Road for the full length of the project boundary, and along the side of Depot Road from its intersection with Sawpit Road in a southeast direction to the end of the project boundary. The additional trees shall be interspersed between the rows of the current trees and planted at 20 feet apart from one another. All additional trees shall be planted at 6 feet and managed to be 8 feet tall, and no allowance shall be made for any size variance at the time of planting. Add an additional vegetative buffer shielding the project viewshed from the address of 151 Sawpit Road, along the entire outer boundary of the project and parcel. This additional vegetative buffer shall be composed of 8 foot evergreen trees of the same species currently installed, planted in three rows, spaced 20 feet apart, planted at 6 feet and managed to be 8 feet tall, and no allowance shall be made for any size variance at the time of planting. Investigate the erosion and drainage issues caused by the installation of the berm upon which the current row of trees has been planted, and shall grade and/or cut as is necessary to allow for proper stormwater drainage and to prevent excess erosion in the area of the intersection of Depot and Sawpit roads. Re-condition, repair and then repave Sawpit Road from its intersection with Depot Road to the end of the currently paved section of Sawpit Road. Replace the damaged culvert along and/or under Sawpit Road. Post a landscaping bond in the amount determined by county staff to be sufficient to plant and manage the required number of trees to the full height required by the conditions of Special Use Permit.

The conditions are excepted to be met in full by Dec. 31, Isenhour said.