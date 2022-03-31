Campbell County Supervisors to vote soon on $85.5M fiscal year 2023 budget

Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers briefed the Board of Supervisors one final time this week as the body moves closer to voting on its fiscal year 2023 budget on April 5.

The proposed budget, which comes in at $85.5 million, is an increase of $3.6 million, or 4.5%, from last fiscal year's budget.

Similar to last year, in this budget, county leaders are focusing on cutting taxes for residents and raising salaries for city employees in a time where inflation is affecting everyone's wallet.

The budget proposes a compensation increase strategy, according to Rogers, which will allow the county to provide 5% raises, or $4,000 annually, whichever is greater, to the staff of the sheriff’s office and public safety department.

Rogers said that employees of all other county departments will receive a raise of 5%, or $3,000, whichever is greater.

County staff is waiting for final action on the state budget, and Rogers says that they are prepared to make any necessary adjustments if needed.

The money for these raises, if approved, would be available July 1.

Additionally, the county is finding ways to alleviate the tax burden for all of its residents in this year's budget.

According to Rogers' presentation Tuesday, the county will reduce the personal property tax rate by five cents, from $4.36 to $4.31. This will be the fourth year in a row where county leaders slashed the personal property tax rate for residents, with a five-cent reduction in fiscal year 2020, and two-cent reductions in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

“Tax reductions have been very much incorporated into how we do business,” Rogers said in email, referring to the county’s ability to slash taxes four years in a row. “And each budget cycle the Board works to find ways to reduce rates whenever possible.”

Additionally, the county could vote to adopt an 80% ratio in its personal property tax assessment for motor vehicles, similar to what the City of Lynchburg adopted for its citizens in recent months.

This means with the Kelley Blue Book average price of a new car being just more than $47,000, at the current 3% tax rate on that vehicle, the personal property tax bill of that vehicle would ordinarily be $1,410. With the new measure, if approved by the supervisors, that vehicle’s owner only would pay 80% of that, meaning a bill of roughly $1,120.

However, this will only affect vehicles younger than 20 years, according to Calvin Massie Jr., commissioner of the revenue in Campbell County.

Massie said vehicles 20 years and older drop out of the assessment book and are assessed at 50% of the value of the most recent year in the book.

Any year beyond that, and it's just a $500 flat rate for the vehicle, he said.

"It's going to be far more generous than the 80% that's going to be applied to the newer vehicles," Massie said.

During an earlier budget meeting, it was Concord Supervisor and Board Chairman Matt Cline who pushed for both forms of tax reduction, emphasizing the county could still see a revenue increase even with all of the reductions.

"Even at 80%, with a nickel off, we're still going to realize an increase in revenue. It's more metered, but it's still an increase," the chairman said.

According to Cline, the county still will see "almost three-quarters of a million dollars in additional revenue" despite the tax cuts.

Rustburg Supervisor Jon Hardie said he is grateful county staff are finding ways to impact the most people with this proposed tax reduction.

"I think there's a lot of places to look," Hardie said, "but I think that personal property tax ... it touches more citizens than any other line, so as far as that goes I think it's one of the best places."

Other notable things in the proposed budget are eight recommended staff positions across the county, four of which will be new sworn deputies in the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

This will cost the county roughly $266,832 to fully fund.

The initial request from the sheriff's office was for eight positions, but only four new ones will be funded in fiscal year 2023.

“I am pleased that the Board of Supervisors has been able to address tax cuts, staff compensation and additional investments in law enforcement and public safety staffing this budget cycle," Rogers said. "We have been able to do so by remaining frugal in our approach to budgeting across the County departments to insure funds are directed toward the Board’s top priorities.”

Two of the other four positions are for aid positions in the public safety office, which will come at a total cost of $94,937 to the county, while the other two new positions, maintenance workers in the public works departments, will cost the county just more than $75,500 to fund.

For the third year in a row, Campbell County Public Schools are proposed to receive level funding, $28.3 million, which also includes a 5% raise for its staff in fiscal year 2023.

Superintendent Robert Johnson said during a previous meeting on the schools budget that while they have been able to make do with level funding in the previous two years, down the road there might be the need for more money for the school system.

"To keep things sustainable," Johnson said, "next year we would probably need some additional funds from the county."

The 5% raises will come at a cost of $3.2 million, according to Johnson. There will be a supplement to that from the commonwealth of about $1.8 million, he said during the school board's budget meeting.

Additionally, Johnson said the school system will be take $750,000 in additional funds to put into the teacher pay scale to give raises beyond the 5%.

There also is funding for 23 new staff positions, raises for bus drivers, and a minimum wage increase to $13 per hour in the school system budget.

