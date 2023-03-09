The Campbell County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized signing onto a second national opioid settlement, totaling more than $20 billion, with several distributors and manufacturers of these drugs. Exactly how much the county will receive is not yet known.

According to documents associated with the nationwide settlement, Walmart, CVS, Teva, Allergan, and Walgreens are the defendants in the most recent round of lawsuits related to the opioid crisis, an ongoing public health catastrophe kickstarted by the release of OxyContin in 1999. Marketed as a “miracle drug” by its producer, Purdue Pharma, the drug has ravaged numerous communities and lives in the United States, including many in rural Virginia.

In 2021, Campbell County authorized the county’s participation in the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority and also authorized the settlement of any potential claims the county might have against Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Janssen, and certain corporate entities involved in the development and distribution of opioids.

Multiple Virginia localities were eligible to sign on to receive money from a $26 billion nationwide settlement to go toward the treatment and abatement of opioid addiction and its local impacts, helping bear the costs counties and cities incur related to the crisis, including calls to the county fire and rescue department and EMS, and the county sheriff’s office where opioids were a factor.

Campbell County received $18,542 in 2021, and $19,487 in 2022 as part of the initial settlement, according to county documents. The payments from the first settlement will continue for several more years.

Earlier this year, the county received notice of an additional national settlement with several other opioid manufacturers and distributors, according to the documents. Much of this second settlement is similar to the initial one.

Similarly to the terms of the first settlement, the retailers involved in the second settlement agreed to pay damages over multiple years to localities participating in the ongoing legal actions. All money received through this new settlement — about $17 billion of the $20 billion is stipulated to be "used by participating states and subdivisions to remediate and abate the impacts of the opioid crisis," according to the settlement memo — will go through the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, to be used for opioid addiction treatment and abatement efforts, and support costs related to the crisis incurred by effected counties and cities, according to the documentation.

Under this settlement, according to the legal documents describing the arrangement, depending on state and locality participation in the settlement, Teva agreed to pay $3.34 billion over 13 years, and pay either $1.2 billion of its generic version of Narcan over 10 years, or else an agreed-upon cash equivalent over 13 years.

CVS will pay up to $4.9 billion over 10 years; Walgreens will pay up to $5.54 billion over 15 years; Allergan will pay up to $2.02 billion over seven years; Walmart will pay up to $2.74 billion this year, and all additional payments will be made within six years.

According to the Virginia Health Department's website, an average of four Virginians died of of an opioid overdose every day in 2020.

In 2019, the CDC said more than 70% of overdose deaths nationwide involved an opioid.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has fueled the ongoing crisis, according to the CDC. With effects similar to morphine, the National Institute on Drug Abuse said fentanyl is “50 to 100 times more potent.”

“The opioid epidemic that has cost thousands of human lives across the country also impacts the Commonwealth of Virginia and its counties and cities, including the County of Campbell, by adversely impacting the delivery of emergency medical, law enforcement, criminal justice, mental health and substance abuse services, and other services by Campbell County’s various departments and agencies,” the resolution adopted Tuesday stated in part.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia and its counties and cities, including Campbell County, have been required and will continue to be required to allocate substantial taxpayer dollars, resources, staff energy and time to address the damage the opioid epidemic has caused and continues to cause the citizens of the Commonwealth.”