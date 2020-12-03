Campbell County to move to twice-yearly tax billing in 2022

Campbell County residents will see a major shift in their taxes come 2022 after supervisors approved a twice-a-year tax collection cycle rather than the current end-of-the-year billing schedule.
Following monthslong discussions and trepidations from staff, on Tuesday night the board of supervisors unanimously voted to shift the way real estate and personal property taxes are collected, reflecting the billing cycles of many surrounding localities.
In deference to county staff — such as Commissioner of the Revenue Calvin Massie, who has long expressed concerns about the strain the shift will put on both his office and the Treasurer's Office — as well as to give residents enough notification time, the board elected to wait a year to initiate the change.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie has advocated strongly for the shift to twice-a-year tax collection and said it is one of the top issues he hears about from county residents.
County Administrator Frank Rogers said there are two primary motivations for considering the move to the semiannual schedule.
First, by dividing the payments, the financial burden is spread out for taxpayers, rather than accrued into a single large bill. Taxpayers would be billed in June and December in the new system.
Second, the shift would result in a one-time infusion of money into the county of up to 50% of the collections in the initial year of its implementation. These funds could be put toward any of the board’s ongoing capital projects, such as broadband, county schools, or mitigating financial effects from the landfill.
Less positive impacts include added strain on county departments, a necessity for additional staff training — made more complicated by antiquated software — and duplication of certain processes that will result in additional operating expenses, such as mailing tax tickets.
Both Massie and County Treasurer Sheila Smith said they have relatively young or inexperienced staffs and would need additional time to implement the shift.
Smith also noted residents already have the option to pay their bill at any time during the year if they want to avoid the large, one-time December payment.
Massie questioned whether his department had the "operational readiness" or "operational sustainability" to move to twice-a-year-billing.
“That is a lot of challenge for my staff, and I’m not sure if the talent is there,” Massie said. “If you have enough time, you can train most anybody to do anything ... so we need to know we’re ready before we pull the trigger on this.”
Examples of Campbell County neighbors that bill in multiple installments include Lynchburg and Appomattox County.
Lynchburg bills personal property taxes in two annual installments, while real estate taxes are billed in four installments per year.
In Appomattox County, both personal property tax and real estate taxes are billed twice a year, and Treasurer Vicky Phelps said the county made the transition about three years ago.
She said citizens appreciate not paying it all in December, even if it took some getting used to, and she has found it is the preferred method for many residents.
Supervisors heard from Campbell County residents during a public hearing on Tuesday, and the handful that spoke all supported the change but hoped more time or resources would be provided for the county departments.
Resident Aaron McMullen said that twice-a-year billing would help to relieve a burden for many people, particularly for those who get slapped with a single large bill around the holidays.
He, too, was concerned about outdated programming — the county uses the same software that was there when Massie come on in 1996 — and hoped the departments could look to other counties for assistance and incorporate more training during the transition.
Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline said the overwhelming response from residents is in favor of the change, though he recognized the amount of work that will go into its implementation, and opted for the transition to happen in 2022.
Supervisors stressed that while the new billing cycle would include personal property and real estate taxes, it would not affect business equipment or the machinery and tools tax.
Rogers said he appreciated that the board deferred to 2022 and said staff would be looking into the coming budget cycles to determine the implications to the operating budget and develop a transition plan. He added any costs incurred would be offset by the financial advantage triggered by the change.
