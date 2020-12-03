Campbell County to move to twice-yearly tax billing in 2022

She said citizens appreciate not paying it all in December, even if it took some getting used to, and she has found it is the preferred method for many residents.

Supervisors heard from Campbell County residents during a public hearing on Tuesday, and the handful that spoke all supported the change but hoped more time or resources would be provided for the county departments.

Resident Aaron McMullen said that twice-a-year billing would help to relieve a burden for many people, particularly for those who get slapped with a single large bill around the holidays.

He, too, was concerned about outdated programming — the county uses the same software that was there when Massie come on in 1996 — and hoped the departments could look to other counties for assistance and incorporate more training during the transition.

Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline said the overwhelming response from residents is in favor of the change, though he recognized the amount of work that will go into its implementation, and opted for the transition to happen in 2022.

Supervisors stressed that while the new billing cycle would include personal property and real estate taxes, it would not affect business equipment or the machinery and tools tax.

Rogers said he appreciated that the board deferred to 2022 and said staff would be looking into the coming budget cycles to determine the implications to the operating budget and develop a transition plan. He added any costs incurred would be offset by the financial advantage triggered by the change.

