RUSTBURG — The Campbell County Board of Supervisors will advertise a proposed fiscal year 2024 budget of more than $91 million, which is 7.1% higher than the current year's adopted budget but includes tax reductions in several areas.

Local, state, and federal revenues increased for the county, with a projected total revenue increase of just more than $6 million, according to the proposed budget documentation.

Worked into the proposed budget are reductions on real estate, personal property, and business and professional occupational license (BPOL) tax rates. The budget proposal stated there have been more than $10 million in tax reductions for Campbell County since 2016.

“We’ve embraced a culture of tax reductions,” County Administrator Frank Rogers said Tuesday.

The personal property tax rate is set to have the biggest reduction, proposed to drop by 20 cents. The reduction ultimately comes from constituent feedback, according to some board members. Campbell County's current personal property tax rate is $4.31, although the effective rate is $2.16, as only 50% of the value is taxed, according to the county website.

“I think that the personal property tax, which is something that I know many of us have worked on and agreed for years needs to come down, is really good here,” said Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie. “I think that’s a way to touch more people, because not everybody owns land; not everybody owns a home. There are a lot more people that own personal property in the form of a vehicle, and everything like that, and they feel the impacts.”

The board also was pleased with the proposed 5% BPOL tax rate reduction, which supervisors saw as a way to support local businesses.

The real estate tax rate is proposed to go from 52 cents per $100 of assessed value to 45.5 cents.

Most supervisors said they would prefer to see the real estate tax rate even lower, but they also did not want to go too low and risk having to impose a tax rate increase or severely cut county jobs, and subsequently services, a few years from now.

“We can always go down, but we can’t raise that rate after it’s advertised,” said Sunburst District Supervisor Steve Shockley. “It’s not that I want the rate to be higher, but I want to make sure the rate offsets the worst-case scenario, with the option of reducing that rate further in the future, if we see that the future is brighter than I might believe it could be.”

Shockley said he personally would like to see the rate down to about 44 cents.

Spring Hill District Supervisor Kenny Brown agreed with the considerations for future years while also wanting to lower the real estate tax rate.

“I’m one who doesn’t want to come in here in another year or two and say we’ve got to raise taxes two, three, four cents,” he said.

Initially, Rogers had the real estate tax rate proposed at 48 cents, but he said he heard clearly from the board that they wanted it lower than that. Although he said 45.5 cents still felt risky, and in his candid assessment he could not assure the board that within a few years they would not be revisiting the real estate tax rate, supervisors approved of the number.

“The 45.5 is a pretty tight line that we tried to draw between continuing services and meeting that desire [to lower tax rates],” Rogers said. “This is just about finding that balance between your tolerance for taxes, and your desire for services, and the budget’s just where we hit that balance point.”

Like elsewhere in the region, real estate reassessments conducted in Campbell County valued homes and property at a much higher rate due to current economic factors.

“The overwhelming response that I received was that people wanted to see a large reduction in the personal property tax,” said Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline, who serves as board chair. “If we could use a little bit of real estate to pay off a large cut in personal property, I think that would help more people than just taking a big swat at the real estate tax rate.”

The board also said they might revisit the tax relief threshold for senior citizens, wanting to adjust it to account for inflation and better support the elderly residents of Campbell County. Discussions about this tax relief are expected to arise closer to budget adoption this spring.

The proposed budget accounted for a 5-7% pay increase for county employees, per state mandate.

The full proposed 2024 budget for Campbell County can be found online at www.campbellcountyva.gov.