Campbell planning commission recommends approval of new storage units along Waterlick Road

A few of the property's residential neighbors spoke at the public hearing on Monday — most concerned with the added traffic on Waterlick Road and the addition of more commercial properties.

Blakely, an area Realtor, said the applicants bought the property several years ago with the intent of keeping it residential, but issues with the septic field and structural problems with the house meant further residential development would be a risk. Instead, she is proposing 38 storage units for the property, with an electronic gate that would only allow access within certain hours, such as 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"I, in my field, work with people who need storage units in that proximity all the time. Weekly," Blakely said.

She said she felt this was the best use of the property for both the land and the community. Traffic would enter and exit on Jefferson Manor Drive rather than Waterlick Road, and to address lighting concerns, she said the property would be bounded by fencing and natural screening, and that the lighting would be oriented toward the commercial properties next door rather than the residences.

While commissioners ultimately recommended approval, the final decision will fall to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 5.