Campbell planning commission recommends approval of new storage units along Waterlick Road

A blighted property along Waterlick Road in Campbell County could be transformed into a storage unit site after the Campbell Planning Commission recommended approval for the rezoning of the property.
The property, measuring about half an acre, is located at the intersection of Jefferson Manor Drive and Waterlick Road by a gas station and a short distance from the Timberlake Road corridor. The house that currently sits on the property has stood vacant for years and would be demolished, according to applicants Hugh Buggs and Nadine Blakely.
Though there are concerns of increased traffic along the already busy road and disturbances to residential neighbors, planning commissioners agreed that the rezoning from Residential Single-Family to Business General Commercial is consistent with the surrounding area.
Timberlake District representative George Bondurant said almost anything would be an improvement on the current structure on the property, which he said has been an "eyesore" for more than 15 years.
Bondurant and other commissioners agreed traffic is a problem but they have no power to regulate the Virginia Department of Transportation, which would need to address the issue.
The rezoning recommendation passed 6-1 on Monday night, with Spring Hill District representative William Kirk opposing. Although he said the proposal was a "best-case scenario" for the property, he said this kind of rezoning was becoming a pattern for Waterlick Road, and without traffic being addressed and with its proximity to residential properties, he had to vote no "as a principle stand."
A few of the property's residential neighbors spoke at the public hearing on Monday — most concerned with the added traffic on Waterlick Road and the addition of more commercial properties.
Blakely, an area Realtor, said the applicants bought the property several years ago with the intent of keeping it residential, but issues with the septic field and structural problems with the house meant further residential development would be a risk. Instead, she is proposing 38 storage units for the property, with an electronic gate that would only allow access within certain hours, such as 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"I, in my field, work with people who need storage units in that proximity all the time. Weekly," Blakely said.
She said she felt this was the best use of the property for both the land and the community. Traffic would enter and exit on Jefferson Manor Drive rather than Waterlick Road, and to address lighting concerns, she said the property would be bounded by fencing and natural screening, and that the lighting would be oriented toward the commercial properties next door rather than the residences.
While commissioners ultimately recommended approval, the final decision will fall to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 5.
Also on Monday night, the planning commission unanimously recommended approval for Campbell County to rezone about two acres along Village Highway from Agricultural to Business General Commercial to allow for the expansion of the current Rustburg Middle School property, as well as a concurrent special-use permit to construct a new school on the parcels totaling about 21 acres.
More than a decade in the works, the new Rustburg Middle School will sit on the same property as the current building that will be demolished upon completion of the new school.
The new school will be designed for 750 students, with the potential to expand up to 900 students. Additional parcels owned by the county will be added to the current school site to accommodate the new facilities.
A new road is planned between Rocky Road and Carden Lane to improve access to the new school, and help mitigate traffic back-up during student drop-off and pick-up.
Clif Tweedy, deputy county administrator and project manager for the new middle school, said the county is excited to get started on the project, and that the new school layout will mean more space for car riders, with 50 to 60 cars being able to "stack" in front of the school, instead of spilling out into the village's main thoroughfare.
"Being in the Rustburg area," said Commissioner Michael Condrey, "I can tell you they had me sold at taking traffic off of Village Highway."
