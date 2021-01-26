Campbell planning commission recommends denial of proposed solar farm

“I see no benefit whatsoever for the residents,” Riddle said. “It’s a big unknown there. I think it’s a terrible location for a solar farm.”

Riddle said the site of the proposed solar farm sat on a very steep bank, and he was concerned erosion would run into Suck Creek, which winds through neighboring properties and serves several area farms. Other concerns included impacts to property values, increased traffic on an already busy highway and no economic advantage for residents.

Aaronson argued the project would bring work to the area and revenue boosts in the form of local contractors and would mean improvements and upgrades to the area's electric infrastructure on his company's dime. He said a community solar garden has a direct benefit to people who subscribe but reiterated that depending on the response from Dominion, it might not be a community solar garden and the power could instead be handed off to a large utility.

William Vassar, another area resident, said he didn't understand the need for another solar farm in the area, located less than a mile from the 500-acre solar farm east of Brookneal Highway in Gladys that was approved in August 2020.