Campbell planning commission recommends denial of proposed solar farm

A proposed 10-acre solar farm off Brookneal Highway in Campbell County was met with planning commissioners' and residents' criticism and was unanimously denied a recommendation of approval on Monday night.
The planning commission is a recommending body to the board of supervisors; supervisors will take the final vote on the project at their March 2 meeting.
Monday night's proposal came from Minnesota-based energy company Impact Power Solutions, which specializes in community solar projects. It is one of several solar farms to be proposed in the county, with four others already approved.
Applicant Scott Aaronson said, if approved, it was likely the project would be given over to a large utility company. IPS recently responded to a request for proposal from Dominion Energy and, if awarded, said it was possible the power company would take over the development of the project.
The subject parcel straddles Brookneal Highway in Gladys, and is abutted by several residential properties. The solar facility would connect to an existing three-phase distribution line that runs adjacent to the property. The site plan shows a 50-foot setback on all sides and would be enclosed with a fence.
Landowners such as Barney Riddle, who live on property near the proposed solar farm site, strongly opposed the approval of the project.
“I see no benefit whatsoever for the residents,” Riddle said. “It’s a big unknown there. I think it’s a terrible location for a solar farm.”
Riddle said the site of the proposed solar farm sat on a very steep bank, and he was concerned erosion would run into Suck Creek, which winds through neighboring properties and serves several area farms. Other concerns included impacts to property values, increased traffic on an already busy highway and no economic advantage for residents.
Aaronson argued the project would bring work to the area and revenue boosts in the form of local contractors and would mean improvements and upgrades to the area's electric infrastructure on his company's dime. He said a community solar garden has a direct benefit to people who subscribe but reiterated that depending on the response from Dominion, it might not be a community solar garden and the power could instead be handed off to a large utility.
William Vassar, another area resident, said he didn't understand the need for another solar farm in the area, located less than a mile from the 500-acre solar farm east of Brookneal Highway in Gladys that was approved in August 2020.
Commissioners and residents both worried that the steep slope of the property would make screening almost impossible, and Vassar said it would ruin the beauty of the wooded hillside and rolling farmland.
Brookneal District Representative Dean Monroe agreed that he did not see a purpose behind the farm. Though he said he is "100% behind solar farms," he could not imagine how the developers would shield the property or prevent runoff. In a more than 50 page report offered by IPS, he said, he saw little persuasive evidence as to why the project should be approved.
"I can’t see the purpose, I can’t see the good, and I can’t see the ability to screen this, both from the residents who have to look out their windows at it every day, or the however many thousands of vehicles that go south on [U.S.] 501 everyday," Monroe said.
The rest of the commissioners agreed.
Spring Hill District Representative William Kirk said the several approved solar farm projects in the county were more than enough.
“I think that’s enough glass," Kirk said. "I do not see the public necessity, or the need or the convenience for Campbell County.”