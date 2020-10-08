Campbell supervisors approve 60-lot patio home development on Timberlake Road

A development of 60 patio homes is coming to Timberlake Road, dropping into an area known for its susceptibility to flooding and poor drainage and leaving some Campbell County residents concerned for the fate of the already at-risk Timber Lake.
After a conversation that ate up more than two hours of their Tuesday night meeting, Campbell supervisors approved a request to rezone about 11 acres at 21866 Timberlake Road from General Commercial to Residential Multi-family in order to allow construction of the development — with the addition of several proffers meant to ease the fears of surrounding residents.
The request received a narrow recommendation of approval from the Campbell County Planning Commission last month after the developer revised plans initially proposed in August.
Proffers discussed at the Tuesday night meeting were submitted earlier in the day, and triggered extensive conversation and some consternation from Timberlake landowners; though others — those with homes backing the property — may end up better off.
"To my astonishment, they have come to us with a proposal that in fact alleviates more of the problem than LaChase could get from legal action,” said Bevin Alexander, a lawyer representing Ron LaChase, who owns a neighboring property. Alexander said he has represented LaChase before regarding a number of flooding problems on his property, an issue that has plagued the family for many years.
A matter of weeks ago, LaChase stood in staunch opposition to the project. Now, with the proposed proffers and a number of promises from applicant Jamey White, president of White Engineering and Design, Alexander said the project could help divert water from the low-set, waterlogged properties.
Among the proposed improvements, White said the developers plan to increase the size of the detention pond by 25% to reduce the discharge from the site and provide additional erosion and sedimentation protection for downstream properties, like doubling the silt protection during construction.
They also will execute an agreement with a neighboring funeral home whose water runoff has long plagued the homeowners to help divert the water, and install new ditch and diversion berms between the properties of LaChase and Douglas Deacon, a neighbor who faces similar issues, White said.
LaChase said the last two area storms have cost him more than $35,000 out of pocket, and if the developers are going to do anything to help ease the problem, then he appreciates it.
While those homeowners bordering the property in question have the potential to see improvements of their drainage issues, residents who live on Timber Lake, a neighborhood about a mile down Timberlake Road, are worried that further development could cause an increase in sediment and water entering Buffalo Creek — a creek bordering the property that ultimately runs into Timber Lake — could exacerbate sediment problems.
Residents on Timber Lake recently went through an extensive process to form a Watershed Improvement District, and are spearheading a large conservation project next year to dredge the lake, hoping to reverse decades of damage and compounded sedimentation that threatens its health.
Support Local Journalism
George Schrader, a trustee of the WID, said the public had not been given enough time to review these new proffers and determine what the effect will be.
Proffered conditions on zoning requests are only required to be signed by all current property owners, and submitted prior to the start of the public hearing.
"I heard a lot of Band-Aids and lipstick,” he said of the presentation, concerned how residents would be impacted further downstream.
"We are getting increasing amounts of stormwater, higher velocities, higher volumes, and more sediment than we’ve ever gotten before, and most of it is coming from Buffalo Creek."
DD Gillett, president of the Timberlake Homeowner’s Association, said the detention ponds would overrun the creek in the case of a significant storm, and asked for an impact study to be done by developers.
"Mr. White speaks to how they have designed this as a good neighbor, but the neighbors at the end of Buffalo Creek, Timberlake residents, who will receive this, have not been considered,” Gillett said.
Ultimately, the zoning request and its proffers were approved by a 4-2 vote, with Spring Hill District Supervisor Kenny Brown abstaining because he wasn't sure if it was "time to vote," and would have preferred to delay until the issue could be given more consideration. Altavista District Supervisor Dale Moore and Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg voted against the development.
Hogg also wanted to delay the vote and consider how the development would affect those residents downstream.
"He's just moved the problem to another neighborhood, and that's not right," Hogg said. "In the future, we need to think about what we are going to do when we move a problem to another neighborhood. Do we do these impact studies? How do we stop this from happening to someone else?"
Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts reminded the board that due to its current zoning, the property could, by right, be developed into a commercial property without ever having to come before the planning commission or the board.
"This development has actually gone above and beyond, and worked with the families," Watts said. "I'm concerned across the board, but do we stop development, do we stop growth?"
After an extensive questioning of White regarding the newly introduced proffers, Sunburst District Supervisor Steve Shockley said he was impressed that those voicing their opinions the loudest in August, were now on board with the project. He motioned for the development's approval.
“We must keep in mind that Buffalo Creek doesn’t start at the corner of Waterlick and Timberlake. That water runs, sediment runs. To me, you might get a little more upfront, but you might restrict it and slow it down at the end. In the long run, it might be a benefit to Timberlake," Shockley said. "The offer of the proffers, in my opinion, shows good faith. In my mind, it was a tipping point in the motion I would like to make.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.