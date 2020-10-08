Campbell supervisors approve 60-lot patio home development on Timberlake Road

Ultimately, the zoning request and its proffers were approved by a 4-2 vote, with Spring Hill District Supervisor Kenny Brown abstaining because he wasn't sure if it was "time to vote," and would have preferred to delay until the issue could be given more consideration. Altavista District Supervisor Dale Moore and Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg voted against the development.

Hogg also wanted to delay the vote and consider how the development would affect those residents downstream.

"He's just moved the problem to another neighborhood, and that's not right," Hogg said. "In the future, we need to think about what we are going to do when we move a problem to another neighborhood. Do we do these impact studies? How do we stop this from happening to someone else?"

Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts reminded the board that due to its current zoning, the property could, by right, be developed into a commercial property without ever having to come before the planning commission or the board.

"This development has actually gone above and beyond, and worked with the families," Watts said. "I'm concerned across the board, but do we stop development, do we stop growth?"