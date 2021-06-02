Campbell supervisors approve assisted living facility, new Timberlake polling precincts

An adult foster-care residence in Campbell County is expanding its services to reach more residents after garnering supervisor approval on Tuesday night.
Terri Tucker, who runs the facility out of a house on Courtney Terrace in Altavista, said she is looking to meet a need that exists for facilities of this kind between Gretna and Lynchburg.
Tucker provides residential services including assistance with meals, medication management and other daily living skills to the elderly and mental health population.
She currently has three clients. She said she has been running the business for three years and believes it is time to expand.
After renovations to the home, which was upgraded to five bedrooms and three bathrooms, Tucker said she wanted to take on a fourth resident, an increase that causes the home to meet the definition of an assisted-living facility.
The planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning of the facility from Residential-Single-Family to Residential-Multi-Family, with a concurrent special use permit for the operation of an assisted-living facility.
At the planning commission, a recommending body to the board of supervisors, commissioners expressed some concern that the facility would continue to expand, even though no expansion plans currently exist, and a few neighbors were worried the facility could compromise the residential nature of the community.
Ultimately, the commission recommended approval of the request with a condition that there would be a maximum of six residents allowed in the facility at one time. Tucker said she was willing to abide by the parameters, and the request was unanimously approved by the board of supervisors.
Also on Tuesday evening, supervisors unanimously approved the relocation of two polling precincts in the Timberlake District.
The New London precinct, formally held in the Timberlake United Methodist Church will relocate to Living Word Baptist Church on Waterlick Road.
Now that the Methodist church operates a preschool, officials cited security concerns and found Living Word to be an acceptable alternative location.
For the past several years Grace Church in Lynchburg has been used as a polling place for the Brookville precinct, but Grace Church is selling the building where its church previously was housed, and the location no longer was viable.
Registrar Kelly Martin identified Timberlake Baptist Church, on Timberlake Road, as an acceptable alternative location for voting.
Supervisors commended Martin for her hard work in the search for new precincts and motioned to permanently relocate the precincts, with the acknowledgement that the conversation will likely be revisited in 2022 as the county grapples with redistricting.