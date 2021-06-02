Campbell supervisors approve assisted living facility, new Timberlake polling precincts

An adult foster-care residence in Campbell County is expanding its services to reach more residents after garnering supervisor approval on Tuesday night.

Terri Tucker, who runs the facility out of a house on Courtney Terrace in Altavista, said she is looking to meet a need that exists for facilities of this kind between Gretna and Lynchburg.

Tucker provides residential services including assistance with meals, medication management and other daily living skills to the elderly and mental health population.

She currently has three clients. She said she has been running the business for three years and believes it is time to expand.

After renovations to the home, which was upgraded to five bedrooms and three bathrooms, Tucker said she wanted to take on a fourth resident, an increase that causes the home to meet the definition of an assisted-living facility.

The planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning of the facility from Residential-Single-Family to Residential-Multi-Family, with a concurrent special use permit for the operation of an assisted-living facility.