Campbell supervisors approve bonuses for law enforcement officers

Campbell County supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved bonuses for sworn law enforcement officers, in line with the Virginia General Assembly's recommendation.
A General Assembly allocation of funds allows about $145,000 for distributing bonuses of $3,000 each among 45 Campbell County law enforcement officers, plus about $10,000 for taxes.
In addition to approving those bonuses Tuesday, the county board went further to approve $3,000 bonuses for another 22 officers not included in the General Assembly's plan, plus two law enforcement officers who have retired since the General Assembly announced the plan.
The officers were not included in the General Assembly plan because their salaries are not paid by the compensation board, which contributes state money toward the operations of constitutional officers, including sheriffs, in the commonwealth. Their positions include school-funded school resource officers, county-funded SROs and county-funded deputies.
The roughly $71,000 to pay for their bonuses will come from Campbell County's American Rescue Plan funds.
The original plan did not involve bonuses for the two retired officers, but the board elected to give them the bonuses because "they were on the books when this was passed, but they aren't on the books when it got to us today," said Rustburg Supervisor Jon Hardie.
Sunburst District Supervisor Steve Shockley also endorsed the addition of the two retirees.
"Knowing the two men that recently retired, I have a hard time saying no to the service that they rendered to this community over the years," Shockley said. "I think it's just something extra we can do for them."
According to a memo to the supervisors, the bonuses will be implemented no later than Nov. 30.