Campbell supervisors approve Harvest Outreach Center private school

In August, Campbell County could see a new private school open for students with special needs after Campbell supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit on Tuesday.

After operating for more than 15 years, the Harvest Outreach Center is seeking to open the private school in a building on the property of Clearview Baptist Church at 2183 Sunnymeade Rd. The building previously housed a Christian school operated by Clearview church until 2012.

The Harvest Outreach Center is a program serving children in Campbell County, specifically designed to help children with behavioral issues. It currently offers therapeutic day treatment services and summer programming.

Jon Williams, assistant executive director at the center, said Harvest Outreach would be offering its services to students K-12, and that the center already has staff in place.

Hoping to open next month, he said they are in the process of obtaining a license through the Virginia Department of Education.

At a May planning commission meeting, Williams indicated the school was looking to serve about 40 students in the surrounding area.

Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline said he saw a definite need in the community for Christian private education serving students with special needs, and was excited to make the motion to approve the facility.

Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.

