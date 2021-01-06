Campbell supervisors approve new storage units along Waterlick Road

A storage unit site is coming to Waterlick Road after Campbell County supervisors approved the new project, which will include the demolition of the house that has sat empty on the lot for several years.

When Nadine Blakely, a well-known area Realtor, first bought the lot, she and her brother, Hugh Buggs, hoped to transform the home into a new rental, in line with the residences that surround it. But structural issues and a failing septic and drainage system made that almost impossible, she said. Now, she hopes a 38-unit storage facility will meet a need in the county.

The property, measuring about half an acre, is located at the intersection of Jefferson Manor Drive and Waterlick Road by a gas station and a short distance from the Timberlake Road corridor.

The site is surrounded by hundreds of homes, and Blakely said there is a desperate need for storage facilities, with the next closest options being in several miles away, or in highly trafficked areas of the county.

Last month, the planning commission recommended approval with a 6-1 vote, the only objections being increased traffic along an already busy corridor and another business going into an area heavily populated with residences.