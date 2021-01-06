Campbell supervisors approve new storage units along Waterlick Road

A storage unit site is coming to Waterlick Road after Campbell County supervisors approved the new project, which will include the demolition of the house that has sat empty on the lot for several years.
When Nadine Blakely, a well-known area Realtor, first bought the lot, she and her brother, Hugh Buggs, hoped to transform the home into a new rental, in line with the residences that surround it. But structural issues and a failing septic and drainage system made that almost impossible, she said. Now, she hopes a 38-unit storage facility will meet a need in the county.
The property, measuring about half an acre, is located at the intersection of Jefferson Manor Drive and Waterlick Road by a gas station and a short distance from the Timberlake Road corridor.
The site is surrounded by hundreds of homes, and Blakely said there is a desperate need for storage facilities, with the next closest options being in several miles away, or in highly trafficked areas of the county.
Last month, the planning commission recommended approval with a 6-1 vote, the only objections being increased traffic along an already busy corridor and another business going into an area heavily populated with residences.
Though a handful of residents came to the planning commission public hearing in December to express concerns, none were present at the Tuesday night supervisor's meeting, and Blakely said she was able to address their concerns.
Traffic will leave and enter the storage facility on Jefferson Manor Drive so as not to pour more traffic onto Waterlick Road. A generous vegetative buffer and existing fencing, along with lighting that will face the neighboring gas station, will ensure the facility does not cause a disruption to surrounding residences.
An electronic gate would allow access to the facility only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The rezoning from Residential Single-Family to Business General Commercial was unanimously approved on Tuesday, and Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg thanked Blakely for investing in the community.
Blakely said the storage unit facility will be a "good fit" for the area and make use of a property that currently serves no function.
"If you build it, they will come," she said.
Rustburg Middle School rezoning, permit approved
Also Tuesday night, supervisors unanimously approved for Campbell County to rezone about two acres along Village Highway from Agricultural to Business General Commercial to allow for the expansion of the current Rustburg Middle School property, as well as a concurrent special-use permit to construct a new school on the parcels totaling about 21 acres.
More than a decade in the works, the new Rustburg Middle School will sit on the same property as the current building that will be demolished upon completion of the new school.
The new school will be designed for 750 students, with the potential to expand up to 900 students. Additional parcels owned by the county will be added to the current school site to accommodate the new facilities.
A new road is planned between Rocky Road and Carden Lane to improve access to the new school, and help mitigate traffic back-up during student drop-off and pick-up.
Demolition of the school's about 4,000 square-foot agriculture shop began over the holidays, and Deputy County Administrator Clif Tweedy said the county is excited to see the project continue moving along.