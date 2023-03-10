The Campbell County Board of Supervisors approved two tourist house permits following public hearings on the requests this week.

The permit requests also sparked discussion among supervisors about maintaining consistency regarding which short-term rentals receive approval and which are denied.

Lisa and Dale Moore, under L & D Moore Rental Properties, LLC, applied for a special use permit that would allow them to use a single-family home in Altavista as a “tourist house,” offering the dwelling to people visiting an institution or company in the area who need a place to stay for several weeks.

Dale Moore, Altavista District Supervisor, recused himself from voting and participating in discussion on his own permit request Tuesday.

The idea came in response to a perceived need in the area for this type of housing, according to the applicants’ documentation.

The Moores own the General Store and Inn in Altavista, which consists of two rooms for guests. Those two rooms often are rented out for weeks to a few months at a time, however, according to the application documents.

“...There is a consistent need for longer term stays in the Altavista region,” the applicants said in a letter to the county.

The Moores said people who come to Altavista on business often stay two to three weeks.

"...[W]e see that we will be meeting a need in our community for extended stay rentals as well as help accommodate needs for Liberty University (graduate students, graduation weekends, etc.), travel nurses for the hospital, or other area corporations and universities in the area,” the application said.

The three-bedroom house sits on about 3 acres of agricultural-zoned property, surrounded by residential- and agricultural-zoned properties, according to county and application documents.

The board unanimously approved the permit.

The board also approved another special use permit application for a tourist house use on English Commons Drive off U.S. 29, a few miles south of Lynchburg, in a 5-2 vote.

Alyssa Kinney applied to use a townhouse she owns on English Commons Drive as a “tourist house,” with the intent to offer the place for overnight or short-term guests through platforms like Airbnb and VRBO to fill vacancies between mid-term or long-term leases. She said she intends to cater the townhouse primarily to traveling nurses and other professionals. The proposed overnight, short-term usage would supplement in-between periods when the townhouse stands empty, Kinney’s proposal said. According to the documentation, a maximum of four guests would be allowed to stay in the townhouse at a time.

The planning commission unanimously voted to recommend denying the special use permit, largely out of concern that Kinney is moving away to live in Arizona, which she confirmed on Tuesday during the public hearing for her permit request.

Kinney said multiple homes in the community already are used as rental properties or Airbnbs, so her proposal was not something unheard of there. Although she is going to live out of state, Kinney said she has hired Priority One Properties, a Lynchburg-based property management company that she said currently manages English Commons properties, to handle the townhouse on her behalf.

It was this factor that gave some board members pause and resulted in a split vote. The case prompted discussion about re-visiting the county's traditional policy on Airbnbs.

Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie said historically, the board has denied these short-term rental, tourist house permits when the owner does not live nearby to oversee the property and its guests or tenants. Property management companies, he said, do not always have the same vested interest in a place as the actual property owner.

“I am very torn with this. I do understand that we’ve traditionally had that as our dividing line, and I respect that, and I think that it would be worth revisiting some things again at a certain point,” Hardie said.

The location of the property was situated close to the regional airport and Liberty University, and made sense for an Airbnb to be located, he added. And, other homes in the same community already are functioning as Airbnbs and rental properties.

For consistency, at least until the board can potentially discuss the Airbnb policy again and possibly change it, Hardie moved to deny the permit.

“Right now, I think it would cause a problem with those that have come before you and those that would come after you if we’re not consistent with how we treat our Airbnbs,” Hardie said.

Multiple board members agreed the Airbnb policy might be worth revisiting.

Spring Hill District Supervisor Kenny Brown said he thought Kinney’s request was a “special case” and agreed the board should revisit the present Airbnb policy, which impacts how the board votes.

Timberlake District Supervisor Justin Carwile said he did not see Kinney’s request as a “special case.” The board, he said, should either remain consistent in the county’s Airbnb policy, or do an “about face” on it. He said he would be fine with changing Airbnb-related policy, if the board wanted to move that direction; it was consistency he felt was important.

Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts suggested approving the permit, with an added condition that Kinney must use a Virginia-licensed, professional property management company based in Virginia to manage her property at all times.

"You have this opportunity here tonight to look at all factors and say, 'This one might be OK,' whereas the next one may not," Watts said. "We're probably leaning 80% of them getting denied. However, the biggest factor is the owner has tried to manage that unit being gone. This one here, the owner is going to be gone. However, they took a step to move and hire someone to actually manage that property."

Watts’ motion passed in a 5-2 vote.