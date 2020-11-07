Campbell supervisors consider twice-yearly tax billing, set public hearing

Both Cline and Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie said during their time on the board they have received countless calls from residents asking for the change.

"People are vastly in favor of twice-a-year billing to relieve that December burden,” Cline said and added the calls had only increased since the recent tax bill went out for its current Dec. 5 deadline.

While moving to a new system would require twice-yearly payments, currently taxpayers can pay their bill at any time during the year if they want to avoid the large, one-time December payment.

“I know that citizens can pay whenever they want to, but I think that a lot of us get into habits and we form schedules and we develop routines,” Hardie said. “And I think we’ve got some great citizens that are in the routine of paying one bill, a big bill, one time a year in December, and what I hear is they don’t like that routine, and so we need to help change that routine.”

He added that other localities across the state have implemented twice-yearly billing and that it has been "a positive" for these communities.

For example, the City of Lynchburg bills personal property taxes in two annual installments, while real estate taxes are billed in four installments a year.