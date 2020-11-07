Campbell supervisors consider twice-yearly tax billing, set public hearing

Campbell County residents could see a dramatic change in tax collection in the coming years after supervisors voted to consider shifting from the current end-of-the-year billing schedule to a twice-a-year tax collection cycle.
It's a recurring conversation for the board, and while it stalled earlier this year, on Thursday night supervisors unanimously voted to conduct a public hearing in December to consider making the shift as soon as the 2021 tax year.
Currently, both real estate and personal property taxes are on the table, but it's unclear which, if either, schedule supervisors might choose to pursue following the hearing.
Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline revived the conversation Thursday, though Calvin Massie, Campbell County's Commissioner of the Revenue, said he thought it was a "dead duck," and for good reason.
County Administrator Frank Rogers said there are two primary motivations for considering the move to the semiannual schedule.
First, by dividing the payments, the financial burden is spread out for taxpayers, rather than accrued into a single large bill.
Second, the shift would result in a one-time infusion of money into the county of up to 50% of the collections in the initial year of its implementation. These funds could be put toward any of the board's ongoing capital projects, such as broadband, county schools, or mitigating financial impacts from the landfill.
Both Cline and Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie said during their time on the board they have received countless calls from residents asking for the change.
"People are vastly in favor of twice-a-year billing to relieve that December burden,” Cline said and added the calls had only increased since the recent tax bill went out for its current Dec. 5 deadline.
While moving to a new system would require twice-yearly payments, currently taxpayers can pay their bill at any time during the year if they want to avoid the large, one-time December payment.
“I know that citizens can pay whenever they want to, but I think that a lot of us get into habits and we form schedules and we develop routines,” Hardie said. “And I think we’ve got some great citizens that are in the routine of paying one bill, a big bill, one time a year in December, and what I hear is they don’t like that routine, and so we need to help change that routine.”
He added that other localities across the state have implemented twice-yearly billing and that it has been "a positive" for these communities.
For example, the City of Lynchburg bills personal property taxes in two annual installments, while real estate taxes are billed in four installments a year.
Massie spoke before the board at length during an extensive conversation that lasted more than an hour on Thursday night. He stressed not only the greater strain this would cause on the county's commissioner and treasurer's offices, but how it would advance the county's budget schedule, and compress the workload from what is currently an eight-month timeline into three.
He said that within a tax base of about 20,000 people, there was no way to know how large the subset was that desired the shift to twice-yearly collection. He said many of those who call for the change are struggling to pay that one-time bill and still will struggle to pay if tax collection changes.
"If we have a mid-year installment requirement, the people that can’t manage their money, or live beyond their means, are going to still struggle, because it’s a behavioral thing," Massie said. “How big does that subset have to be to warrant a change in policy?”
He hypothesized that a change would result in an entirely new subset of disgruntled residents — those who now worry about the loss of their summer vacation money and not just end-of-the-year holiday spending.
“One size doesn’t necessarily fit all, nor should it be imposed on all,” he said.
Hardie pushed back against the concerns and said while he understands the increase in workload for the county offices, this would make life "a lot nicer" for many residents.
"I think for a vast majority of people, breaking bills down into smaller increments helps,” he said.
If supervisors voted to pursue the change in 2021, the decision must be made by December. The public hearing will be held on Dec. 1, and more conversation will follow. Ultimately, it would require a change to the county's tax code.
Supervisors agreed it was worth holding a public hearing, and following resident input, considering the next steps.
Also at its Thursday night meeting, the board voted to consider a one-time bonus for all Campbell County employees. CARES Act funds can be used to cover bonuses for public safety personnel, while other staff bonuses could be allocated from the about $3 million in local dollars that was saved earlier this year when public safety payroll was offset by funds.
Based on preliminary numbers, Rogers said the total money needed for staff bonuses would be around $690,000, with $426,000 coming out of CARES funds, and $260,000 in local money.
A public hearing must be held on Dec. 1 before the board can finalize the bonuses.
