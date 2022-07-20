Campbell supervisors declare county a 'right to life advocate'

RUSTBURG — The Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to adopt a resolution that declares the county a "right to life advocate" in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the result of Roe v. Wade in June.

Board Chairman Matt Cline introduced the resolution on Tuesday night to the board, which reads in part, "Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Campbell County Board of Supervisors hereby expresses its strong belief that all human beings in the County of Campbell, including the unborn, should be afforded protection by law from acts of cruelty and neglect."

It goes on to urge "the Governor of Virginia, the Virginia State Legislature and, the citizens of Campbell County to promote and defend the unalienable right to life and the inherent dignity of all human beings, including the unborn, from conception."

The final part of the resolution says, "Campbell County Board of Supervisors hereby resolve to use all means within its power to support the sanctity of human life in accordance with its responsibilities as the people’s elected governing body."

Before reading the resolution into the record, Cline said, "As a Christian and someone who maintains conservative values, I feel a heavy burden of sadness that there is even a debate going on in America today over the protection of the unborn."

In the past, the county's Board of Supervisors has adopted other politically oriented resolutions, including a "First Amendment sanctuary" resolution in December 2020, as well as a resolution that named the county a "Second Amendment sanctuary" in November 2019.

Cline told The News & Advance in an email the resolution speaks "directly to elective abortion and not to an abortion in the instance of a medical emergency where serious injury or death of the mother is a risk."

Speaking to the 15-week abortion ban that is expected to be proposed during the next session of the General Assembly, Cline said, "although the 15 week limit being considered in the state legislature is a vast improvement over the current law, I feel that it does not go far enough to effectively protect the lives of the unborn."

Brookneal Supervisor Charlie Watts supported the resolution but also made note to thank the chairman for drawing up the resolution for the board to vote upon.

After its adoption, the board room in the Haberer Building in Rustburg erupted in applause.

While the resolution was adopted, it is largely a symbolic gesture, as any laws regarding abortion rights in Virginia would have to come from the General Assembly.