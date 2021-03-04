Campbell supervisors deny Gladys solar farm proposal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was no guarantee that subscribers would be local, and Evan Carlson, also with Impact Power Solutions, said the subscription program did not yet exist in the state but the project would not be built without it.

Resident Barney Riddle, who lives on property near the proposed solar site, spoke out against the project, citing a number of concerns associated with the project.

"I see no economic value, whatsoever,” Riddle said of the solar farm. Set on steeply sloping land, he said runoff would become a pervasive issue, and the natural beauty of the forested acreage would be lost.

Community Development Director Paul Harvey verified the steep slope would mean onlookers would see "several acres of glass," and creeks and farms in the area would likely see more runoff.

Carlson argued that the "odorless, motionless, silent" solar panels were "about as good of a neighbor as you can get," and that the project would create new jobs, bring money into the county and in no way "adversely affect others."

He said the issue at hand was not the solar farm itself but to discuss if Impact Power Solutions satisfied the zoning ordinance, which he argued they had.