Campbell supervisors deny Gladys solar farm proposal

With several hundred acres of solar projects already in the works in Campbell County, supervisors denied a special use permit to construct a 10-acre solar farm in Gladys, citing the concerns of neighboring landowners and finding no substantive economic benefit for the county.
Tuesday night’s proposal came from Minnesota-based energy company Impact Power Solutions, which specializes in community solar projects. It is one of several solar farms to be proposed in the county, with four others already approved.
"I'm not impressed," Spring Hill District Supervisor Kenny Brown said of the presentation, a sentiment echoed by a number of supervisors before the board unanimously denied the project. In January, the Campbell County Planning Commission, an advisory board to the supervisors, also unanimously recommended denial.
The subject parcel straddles Brookneal Highway in Gladys and abuts several residential properties. The solar facility would connect to an existing three-phase distribution line that runs adjacent to the property. The site plan shows a 50-foot setback on all sides and it would be enclosed by a fence.
Applicant Scott Aaronson said since the planning commission meeting, Impact Power Solutions had decreased the size of the project to create 370 feet between the project and the nearest house.
Unlike utility solar farms, said Aaronson, as a community solar farm, the $2.4 million project would seek subscribers for the "solar garden." In exchange for subscribing, they would get a rebate on their electric bill. The power from the solar farm would be fed into the grid.
There was no guarantee that subscribers would be local, and Evan Carlson, also with Impact Power Solutions, said the subscription program did not yet exist in the state but the project would not be built without it.
Resident Barney Riddle, who lives on property near the proposed solar site, spoke out against the project, citing a number of concerns associated with the project.
"I see no economic value, whatsoever,” Riddle said of the solar farm. Set on steeply sloping land, he said runoff would become a pervasive issue, and the natural beauty of the forested acreage would be lost.
Community Development Director Paul Harvey verified the steep slope would mean onlookers would see "several acres of glass," and creeks and farms in the area would likely see more runoff.
Carlson argued that the "odorless, motionless, silent" solar panels were "about as good of a neighbor as you can get," and that the project would create new jobs, bring money into the county and in no way "adversely affect others."
He said the issue at hand was not the solar farm itself but to discuss if Impact Power Solutions satisfied the zoning ordinance, which he argued they had.
Altavista District Supervisor Dale Moore, like most of the supervisors, stressed that he does not oppose solar farms, but due to issues with ongoing solar projects in the county — he mentioned churned-up land and muddy creeks at an approved solar site in his district — and his uncertainties about this particular project, he did not support its approval.
“I was for solar, but I’m not a big solar fan today ... the people that are selling solar are all about the dollar, and they’re not taking care of the land," Moore said. "Frankly, I think we have enough solar right now, unless it’s on the right site. I’m not saying ‘never solar,’ but right here, right on view of the main highway, I just don’t know about that.”