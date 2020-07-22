Campbell supervisors discuss broadband expansion, Concord Transfer Site hours

On Tuesday night, the Campbell County Broadband Authority considered a broadband proposal from B2X Online, a Salem-based internet provider that serves many of the surrounding counties.
As localities across the state discuss the return to school this fall, some form of remote learning is inevitable, making internet access more essential than ever.
While Campbell County currently has two strategies in the works to expand county broadband — a project from Shentel and another from RiverStreet Networks — there is a scramble to initiate projects before December, while county CARES Act funds are still available to aid distance learning and teleworking efforts. The CARES Act is the $2 trillion federal relief package passed in the wake of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Campbell County was allocated $4.78 million to address the impact in the county.
Warren Kane, CEO of B2X Online, appeared before the authority on Tuesday, and said with COVID-19 changing the landscape of work and school, he felt it was vital to get more residents connected.
Underserved and unserved residents make up about 6% and 13% of the county, respectively.
“What hit me one night, just like it’s hit everybody, we have a seven-year-old granddaughter, and we realized life has changed not only for us, but for her forever," Kane said. "Right now the only thing that can really help is internet, and if you don’t have internet, you’re not connected and you’re not going to be able to stay at home.”
Kane proposed installing wireless internet transmitters on existing towers in the county, identifying six towers and two water tanks that run from Gladys, to Brookneal and Red House, and up to Concord as viable options. To address a void in the middle of these area, Kane proposed building a new tower on Red House Road — hoping to cover dense, hard to reach areas across the county. If approved by the county, B2X would need to seek approval from tower owners to rent space.
Between the nine proposed locations, Kane said B2X could reach more than 1,400 potential customers.
The estimated project price tag is about $788,000, and he said it could be rolled out within four to six months.
Internet packages would start at around $50 a month, with a $200 installation cost, and up to 120 Mbps download speeds.
“B2X has done this before, and it is something we are ready to do again," Kane said, referencing similar projects in several surrounding localities, including Appomattox, Franklin and Bedford counties.
The authority, which is comprised of all seven members of the county’s board of supervisors, expressed interest in moving forward with the project, particularly given the stringent deadline of the CARES Act funds on Dec. 30.
Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline said he wants a solution for areas of the county where signal might have trouble penetrating, like Mount Athos and Oxford Furnace Road.
Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts indicated that while he would recommend the authority move forward with the project, he asked that Kane return with some solutions for those unserved areas of the county.
The authority agreed to hear the official proposal at the Aug. 4 meeting of the board of supervisors, where they will vote on what action to take.
“We are all feeling this, I want to make this right for Campbell County, and if this is it, then let’s make it right," Kane said. "I know this will be something we can do to meet the immediate need that is here now."
Board expands transfer site hours
At the Campbell County Board of Supervisors meeting later Tuesday night, the board unanimously approved extending Concord Transfer Site hours, after a reduction of hours beginning on July 1 triggered resident outcry.
The county reduced the the transfer site hours to be open 64 hours per week and manned full time by county staff.
In early July, illegal dumping became an issue and complaints spiked regarding the site only being open four hours each evening on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Both Cline and Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie said they took a number of calls on the issue, and Cline added this is an issue with a heavy impact on constituents.
A staff report said that due to the volume of citizen concerns, the amount of trash being left outside the gate and conversations with Cline, it was decided to open the site 13 hours a day, seven days per week.
Supervisors voted to continue these hours, staffing the site an additional 27 hours above the current adopted budget. The increase in hours will cost about $16,000 in additional part-time manpower funds, to be reallocated from the 515 reserve funds in the county budget.
The board will next meet Aug. 4.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.