Campbell supervisors discuss broadband expansion, Concord Transfer Site hours

On Tuesday night, the Campbell County Broadband Authority considered a broadband proposal from B2X Online, a Salem-based internet provider that serves many of the surrounding counties.

As localities across the state discuss the return to school this fall, some form of remote learning is inevitable, making internet access more essential than ever.

While Campbell County currently has two strategies in the works to expand county broadband — a project from Shentel and another from RiverStreet Networks — there is a scramble to initiate projects before December, while county CARES Act funds are still available to aid distance learning and teleworking efforts. The CARES Act is the $2 trillion federal relief package passed in the wake of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Campbell County was allocated $4.78 million to address the impact in the county.

Warren Kane, CEO of B2X Online, appeared before the authority on Tuesday, and said with COVID-19 changing the landscape of work and school, he felt it was vital to get more residents connected.

Underserved and unserved residents make up about 6% and 13% of the county, respectively.