The Campbell County Board of Supervisors this week heard from Brian Stokes, the director of the county’s public works department, as the county enters budget talks.

After giving an overview Tuesday of the public works department and its operations, Stokes talked of factors that influence the department's budget and identified some future expenses to plan for.

Preventative maintenance is a major factor in budget management, Stokes said. Keeping staff levels up, having proper resources to keep up with maintenance needs and communicating regularly with workers in the county’s various facilities are key components to identifying needs and being able to address them as they arise.

Part of preventative maintenance includes watching replacement schedules for things such as boilers, roofs and HVAC systems of county buildings, Stokes said. While unexpected expenses can arise, generally these recurring costs can be planned for. Thus, he said it is important to keep the county’s capital improvement plan current.

“Public works does play a significant role in developing and implementing that CIP plan,” he said.

The Campbell County Department of Public Works is currently fully staffed, he said, but that could change within the next few years: 45% of the full-time employees in the department are nearing retirement. The median age of a Campbell County public works employee, Stokes said, is 56. New hires will eventually have to be made, and recruiting workers has been long and challenging lately, he said. Back before getting fully staffed, when jobs in the department were advertised, the job postings were open for about 18 months.

Stokes said Campbell County needs to invest in its solid waste transfer sites, as well.

The county has nine transfer sites, seven of which are operated by county employees, and two of which are operated by independent contractors.

Over the last two years, the county has seen a 4 to 6% increase in tonnage, made up of residential and bulk waste coming from Campbell County into Region 2000, he said. Region 2000 is a name used to describe Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.

There also are landfill fees to consider, as the public works department has to maintain the closed portion of its county landfill. The Department of Environmental Quality has regulations landfill sites must comply with, and these regulations are ever-evolving, Stokes said. They also are growing more costly.

“Technology is improving. The regulatory landscape is changing,” Stokes said.

At the 45-acre closed landfill, some equipment such as gas level monitors will soon need updating or replacing as technology improves. The cap over the landfill, which is part of DEQ regulations, also must be maintained properly to contain gases, drain water appropriately and manage other waste components. Stokes said the cap integrity is beginning to decline somewhat, with cracking and depressions starting in places. There also is aging infrastructure on the site, including sagging gas lines. Stokes said much of the infrastructure is more than 20 years old.

“It’s getting to the end of that effective life cycle,” he said.

Stokes said the public works department has received some grant money from the DEQ to help offset some costs on recycling efforts. So far, all the grants have been noncompetitive, he said, but the department is considering pursuit of competitive grants in the future.

Inflation has hit public works operations hard, like most industries. Costs of building materials, labor, fuel and shipping have skyrocketed, on top of supply and demand issues. Economic conditions will be reflected in future budgets as a result.

Stokes said many county buildings are aging, with 53 years being the average age. As structures get older, maintenance and repair needs grow.

Stokes said the county is fortunate to have “a few pieces of construction equipment” and in-house professionals including a plumber and electrician to offer specialty services. These factors help mitigate some costs of contracting out for certain jobs.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors will dive more in depth with numbers and data during its next budget work session on Feb. 28.