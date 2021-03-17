Campbell supervisors lower personal property tax rate, discuss $81.8M proposed budget

This would mean about a $55,000 decrease in revenues, according to County Administrator Frank Rogers.

He said county staff would evaluate where to absorb that revenue reduction and it likely would be taken from staff vacancy and turnover savings during the course of the year.

Sunburst District Representative Steven Shockley said these tax savings were crucial as small businesses, individuals and the private sector are "still hurting."

"If not now, when?" Shockley said.

Also included in the budget is a 5% across-the-board raise for county employees. Initially, the budget was built around 2% raises, but after the state approved 5% raises for all state-funded positions, Rogers said he wanted to increase the proposed county raises to match, to ensure salaries will remain equitable across the board.

However, this increase will hike the cost of raises from about $377,000 to $977,000 and means staff has cut five new personnel positions originally included in the draft budget when staff only anticipated a 2% raise.

This includes two new positions in the sheriff's department, one position in public safety and two positions in public works.