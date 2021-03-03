Campbell supervisors OK $2.9M capital improvement plan

Kicking off the budget season, Campbell supervisors approved a $2.9 million fiscal year 2022 capital improvement plan with a slew of routine maintenance projects earmarked for the coming year.
The Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the plan Tuesday night with little discussion, with bigger projects — including animal shelter improvements and the design and construction of a new public safety building — planned for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
County Administrator Frank Rogers said it wasn't a "glamorous" CIP, but it contained a number of necessary projects that will continue to move the county forward and maintain existing infrastructures.
The CIP is a five-year planning tool that incorporates expenses that exceed $10,000, encompassing large, fixed assets and projects. In fiscal year 2022, about $1.9 million will be transferred out of the general fund to pay for the CIP, a number Rogers said is subject to change as budget discussions develop.
Calls for a new animal shelter dominated discussion at the county's budget public forum in early February, and Rogers said the CIP continues to include $850,000 across fiscal years 2024 and 2025 "in anticipation of needed facility renovations."
The staff memo said that the needs of the shelter, and the associated cost for improvements, will continue to be assessed in coming years, and that the funds are included for "planning purposes" at this time.
Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg reiterated the importance of this project, and asked if the board should look into other, more immediate avenues to provide aid and assistance to the aging shelter.
"That animal shelter is in pretty bad shape right now, as we speak," Hogg said.
Rogers said staff will look into it and bring more information to future budget discussions about any potential short-term actions the board can take.
The fiscal year 2022 CIP incorporates the county’s investment in its geographic information system, information technology equipment and software, trash collection site improvements, ambulances, fire trucks and public safety equipment, recreation facilities, and sheriff’s office and social services equipment.
It contains $165,000 for parks development, which Rogers said will be parceled out as needed by Campbell County Parks and Recreation, which will bring projects forward as they are developed.
The board will next meet March 16 for a budget work session.