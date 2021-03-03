Campbell supervisors OK $2.9M capital improvement plan

Kicking off the budget season, Campbell supervisors approved a $2.9 million fiscal year 2022 capital improvement plan with a slew of routine maintenance projects earmarked for the coming year.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the plan Tuesday night with little discussion, with bigger projects — including animal shelter improvements and the design and construction of a new public safety building — planned for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

County Administrator Frank Rogers said it wasn't a "glamorous" CIP, but it contained a number of necessary projects that will continue to move the county forward and maintain existing infrastructures.

The CIP is a five-year planning tool that incorporates expenses that exceed $10,000, encompassing large, fixed assets and projects. In fiscal year 2022, about $1.9 million will be transferred out of the general fund to pay for the CIP, a number Rogers said is subject to change as budget discussions develop.

Calls for a new animal shelter dominated discussion at the county's budget public forum in early February, and Rogers said the CIP continues to include $850,000 across fiscal years 2024 and 2025 "in anticipation of needed facility renovations."