Campbell supervisors OK $40M Brookville High School renovation project

Campbell County supervisors this week voted to approve major renovations to Brookville High School in coming years.

The green light for the $40 million plan came just after the supervisors toured the new Rustburg Middle School project during their Tuesday work session. The new middle school is expected to open in January 2023.

The Brookville High project was approved on a 6-0 vote, with Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts not in attendance.

Specific improvements to the school have not been laid out yet but will likely be unveiled through the design process, which is scheduled to start in September.

The supervisors approved a "construction management at risk" procurement method which is "more advantageous" to the county, according to the resolution presented during the meeting.

Under this procurement method, the county will have a guaranteed maximum price for the project in a time where construction and labor costs are "volatile and inflationary" and will allow the county to "hedge against inflation" during the process, according to the documents.

The same method was used in the procurement of the new Rustburg Middle School the county currently is constructing.

"The proof is in the pudding with Rustburg Middle School, especially with overages and the cost increases for the last 24 months," Sunburst District Supervisor Steve Shockley said about the construction management at risk method.

Deputy County Administrator Clif Tweedy, who will serve as the project coordinator, said the Rustburg Middle project still is on the same price schedule as originally proposed.

Shockley said, "Imagine if we hadn't gone that route, where would we be right now" in a time where construction costs continue to rise.

According to the proposed timeline, the county is aiming to recommend a construction manager to the board of supervisors Nov. 1.

A preliminary completion date for the entire construction project is scheduled for September 2025.

