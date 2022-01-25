Carson returns to Bedford Town Council

After a hiatus from serving as a Bedford town councilor, Robert Carson, town resident and president of the Bedford NAACP chapter, has returned to work for his community in local government.

Carson was appointed to Bedford Town Council earlier this month, filling the vacancy left after the resignation of former council member and vice mayor Steve Rush. Council member C.G. Stanley was appointed to the position of vice mayor in the same meeting in which Carson was sworn in.

Although it has been a little while since Carson served on council, this is not his first experience with the job.

Carson previously served three terms as a councilor for the town of Bedford, including during the town's reversion from a city that took effect in mid-2013, before deciding not to run again for a time.

With a full-time job as a supervisor at Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center, plus being a “family man” and serving as president of the Bedford chapter of the NAACP, Carson said he felt he did not have the time necessary to devote himself fully enough to the council position — until he retired from Susie G. Gibson last October, and Rush’s council seat came open.

“I’m the kind of person, I like to be able to donate 100% of myself to whatever I’m doing, and when you have a lot of stuff on your plate, it’s kind of hard to do that,” he said.

Now, Carson is able to focus on being a councilor. He said he had planned on running again in the future, but when Rush’s seat opened at the end of November last year, the opportunity presented itself earlier than expected.

Bart Warner, town manager, said several applicants were in the running for the council position along with Carson. After application reviews and interviews, Carson was chosen by council to fill the spot.

Carson said he looks forward to returning to town council service and helping to see some of the community’s major projects through, including bringing a train stop to town, and completing the Old Middle School development project, which will bring in new apartments and a boutique hotel to the town when finished.

“Bedford has got a lot of good things. It’s pointed in the right direction. It’s got a lot of good things going on, and I am blessed to be able to be a part of the decision making process,” Carson said.

