Carton, Turner top vote-getters in Amherst council race; 5 votes separate third seat

AMHERST — A former Amherst Town Council member and current Vice Mayor Rachel Carton are projected to have clinched two of three seats on the council in Tuesday's election, while only a handful of votes separated two other candidates, according to unofficial election results.
Sharon Turner, an Amherst native and a manager at Hill Hardware Corp. in Amherst, received 384 votes, 272 in-person and 112 absentee, for a seat on the town council, and Carton received 288 votes, 177 in-person and 111 absentee, according to the Amherst County Registrar's Office.
Amherst resident R.A. "Tony" Robertson, who is seeking his first term, had 250 votes, 164 in-person and 86 absentee, while Councilor Kenneth Bunch, who has served on the council since 2017, had 245 votes, 162 in-person and 83 absentee. County Registrar Francine Brown said 17 write-in votes and mail-in votes, which can be processed through Friday, still are not yet officially tallied.
The results are expected to be finalized Friday, according to Brown.
Turner, who currently serves on the town's industrial development authority, served several months on council in 2019 to fill the seat vacated by the expulsion of Janice Wheaton that July. Wheaton reclaimed the seat in a November 2019 special election that did not include Turner as a candidate.
"I am overwhelmed with gratitude," Turner said in an email Tuesday night. "I appreciate all the support from the residents and look forward to serving the citizens of our Town."
Turner said she believes COVID-19 and the community's health and safety are the most pressing issues Amherst town residents are facing.
"It is important for us to remain resilient as we continue to deal with this pandemic," Turner said. "I believe Town Council should continue to offer support to the citizens as we move forward."
If elected, she said her plan is to work with council and the Amherst Industrial Development Authority to promote the town and increase visibility in hopes of attracting new business.
Carton, who has served on council since 2017, said the most pressing issues facing Amherst are keeping local businesses and attracting new ones. More affordable and accessible housing in an aging community also is a need, she said.
"Overall, I envision a thriving town with the amenities of modern life while keeping our close-knit, small-town American values and community," Carton said.
Turner said she feels council should consider a short-term reduction on fees such as water and sewer to help ease the burden on residents during COVID-19. “As we are in unchartered waters, it is unclear what local government’s role will be in the long term," Turner said. "However, I believe Town Council will stay steadfast in their efforts to help serve the community."
The three elected members will serve fours years, rather than two, following a change to staggered, four-year terms the state approved in 2018 already in effect for Mayor Dwayne Tuggle, Wheaton and Councilor Ken Watts, who all are up for reelection in 2022.
