Carton, Turner top vote-getters in Amherst council race; 5 votes separate third seat

Turner said she believes COVID-19 and the community's health and safety are the most pressing issues Amherst town residents are facing.

"It is important for us to remain resilient as we continue to deal with this pandemic," Turner said. "I believe Town Council should continue to offer support to the citizens as we move forward."

If elected, she said her plan is to work with council and the Amherst Industrial Development Authority to promote the town and increase visibility in hopes of attracting new business.

Carton, who has served on council since 2017, said the most pressing issues facing Amherst are keeping local businesses and attracting new ones. More affordable and accessible housing in an aging community also is a need, she said.

"Overall, I envision a thriving town with the amenities of modern life while keeping our close-knit, small-town American values and community," Carton said.