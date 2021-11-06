Central Virginia voters turn out in droves, helping fuel nearly two-decade high for statewide voter turnout

As the eyes of the nation turned to Virginia in one of the biggest elections since President Joe Biden took office, voters in the commonwealth answered the call, turning out to the polls in numbers not seen in a gubernatorial election since the 1990s.
Statewide, a little more than 55% of the commonwealth's 5.9 million electorate voted in the race for governor, with just more than 3.2 million votes tabulated as of Friday afternoon.
While votes postmarked on Election Day may be counted as late as Friday, meaning more votes could come in, over 1 million more voters showed up to the polls on Tuesday than showed up for the 2017 gubernatorial race when Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie.
While results haven't been certified yet, the Associated Press has called the race for Glenn Youngkin over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, putting a Republican in the Executive Mansion in Richmond for the first time since the 2009 election.
The Republicans swept all the statewide races Tuesday, electing the first woman and person of color to the office of Lieutenant Governor in Winsome Sears, who defeated Del. Hala Ayala for the office.
Republican Jason Miyares defeated Democratic incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring, making him the first Attorney General in the Commonwealth of Hispanic and Cuban descent.
And while the 2021 numbers still are being finalized due to the ability to vote by mail, local numbers are up across Central Virginia.
The City of Lynchburg reported the smallest increase in voter turnout through its count as of Nov. 4, reporting only a 2.21 percentage-point increase over the last gubernatorial race, up to 42.89% from 40.68% in 2017, according to registrar Christine Gibbons.
Amherst County reported a large surge in turnout, adding just less than 4,000 voters to its 2017 totals, good for a jump from 47.02% of registered voters in 2017 to 61.37% of the electorate in 2021, according to registrar Fran Brown.
In Appomattox County, 7,431 residents weighed in on the 2021 gubernatorial election, representing 62.52% of the electorate in the county, a 14.22 percentage-point increase from the reported 48.3% in 2017, according to registrar Patricia Morton.
Bedford County saw one of the largest increases in its voter turnout in 2021, according to registrar Barbara Gunter. While final numbers haven't been tallied for this year's election, they are expecting figures to show a 15 percentage-point increase in turnout, from 49% to 64%.
In Campbell County, just more than 5,000 more voters went to the polls in 2021, equating to a little more than a 9% increase in turnout over 2017, going from 48.41% turnout to 57.83%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
And in Nelson County, turnout was at its highest all across Central Virginia, at just above 65%, according to the Department of Elections website. This is up from the county's 56.62% turnout in 2017.
Across the board, no county came close to its total from the 2020 presidential election, but that was expected.
As for the increase in voter turnout this year from 2017, David Richards, chair of the political science department at the University of Lynchburg, thinks the increase in early voting played a "huge part."
"I think early voting really has made a big difference," Richards said. "I think the old adage was that 'the more people that turn out, the more Democrats that turn out,' but I think that is not true if you have that month-and-a-half of early voting. Everybody has a chance to get there."
Early voting in Virginia is a relatively new trend in its elections. Before the 2020 elections, early voting was only allowed seven days prior to the election, and it also required an excuse from the voter.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, state legislation extended the early voting window to 45 days and eliminated the need for an excuse to vote early.
That caused 63% of the electorate to vote early in 2020, as opposed to only 36% in the 2016 general election.
"I think the old formulas are changing with that large window of early voting in Virginia," Richards said.
But even in a state that Biden carried by 10.1 percentage points in 2020, the increase in turnout wasn't the only reason Republicans flipped the statewide offices in 2021, according to Richards.
He believes the flip in the "middle 3 to 4% of voters" is what gave Youngkin his spot in the Executive Mansion.
"[McAuliffe] needed that middle 3 to 4% of voters. He wasn't going to get into that 45% of Trump Republicans, he already had the 45% of Democrats that vote in Virginia, but it was that middle 3, 4, maybe even 5 percent that Youngkin was able to sway, and present himself as a moderate," Richards said.
"And I think that helped him with that 3 to 4% in the middle that may have been nervous of the idea of Trump, but still wants to have a conservative approach towards things."
Richards also thinks Youngkin and Virginia Republicans deserve credit for building on a base of Trump Republicans by offering an "olive branch" to moderate conservatives, as well as independents who broke for Biden in 2020, to close the gap to win the elections.
"Youngkin had a convincing win, and it's pretty hard for me to argue that somehow that wasn't a good game plan," he said.
As for Democrats, Richards thinks it might be time for a new leader in Virginia politics to take the mantle, as opposed to the same faces that have been in charge in recent years.
"I think they do need some sort of a fresh face... or somebody who is currently doing well and push them forward as the next bright hope," Richards said. "I would be kind of surprised if Governor Northam ran again, you know after the demonstration by McAuliffe that it is difficult to win that second term."
In Virginia, the sitting president's party has lost the following year's gubernatorial election 11 of the last 12 times, with the only exception being McAuliffe in 2013. Richards wouldn't go as far to say that the election was a referendum on Biden's first 11 months in office, but he did observe that Democratic leaders in Washington did not give much help to those running in statewide races.
"It's a fact that people view the Biden administration as having had some trouble getting those big things they promised out the door," Richards said. According to a recent Morning Consult poll of 15,000 Americans, 48% of Americans disapprove of the job Biden has done so far, as opposed to 44% that approve of his work.
"When that happens... Democrats are less enthusiastic because they say, 'We get the presidency, we get control of Congress and we can't deliver these things' — it delivers less enthusiasm."