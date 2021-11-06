Central Virginia voters turn out in droves, helping fuel nearly two-decade high for statewide voter turnout

As for Democrats, Richards thinks it might be time for a new leader in Virginia politics to take the mantle, as opposed to the same faces that have been in charge in recent years.

"I think they do need some sort of a fresh face... or somebody who is currently doing well and push them forward as the next bright hope," Richards said. "I would be kind of surprised if Governor Northam ran again, you know after the demonstration by McAuliffe that it is difficult to win that second term."

In Virginia, the sitting president's party has lost the following year's gubernatorial election 11 of the last 12 times, with the only exception being McAuliffe in 2013. Richards wouldn't go as far to say that the election was a referendum on Biden's first 11 months in office, but he did observe that Democratic leaders in Washington did not give much help to those running in statewide races.

"It's a fact that people view the Biden administration as having had some trouble getting those big things they promised out the door," Richards said. According to a recent Morning Consult poll of 15,000 Americans, 48% of Americans disapprove of the job Biden has done so far, as opposed to 44% that approve of his work.

"When that happens... Democrats are less enthusiastic because they say, 'We get the presidency, we get control of Congress and we can't deliver these things' — it delivers less enthusiasm."

