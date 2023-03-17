The City of Lynchburg has added another community engagement session to discuss the city manager's proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.

Throughout this week, City Manager Wynter Benda has been engaging with citizens during "Budget and Brews" sessions, where he presents his budget and answers questions from residents.

This week, Benda was at Iron & Ale on Wednesday, as well as Diamond Hill Baptist Church on Thursday to discuss his proposed budget.

According to the city, "due to the popularity of the event," the city manager is adding a fourth session, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Rivermont Pizza, 2496 Rivermont Avenue.

Benda is also scheduled to hold a budget and brews session at 6 p.m. tonight at Val's Comfort Kitchen, 2323 Memorial Avenue.

The first formal public hearing over the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget is set for 6:30 p.m. April 4, in Council Chambers inside City Hall, 900 Church Street.

To view the city manager's full proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, visit the city's website at lynchburgva.gov/proposed-fy-2024-budget.