City manager resigns; deputy city manager to stand in

Stanley said in the 2019 email apology "The email included what was intended to be a funny reference to a movie line but also included very insensitive, vulgar language. I went entirely too far with what I intended to be a joke with someone I thought of as a friend. ... I have reached out to the person who I was referring to in my comments and offered my sincerest apologies."

In his letter of resignation sent to Dolan on Friday evening, Stanley referenced the "considerable turmoil" generated in Lynchburg as a result of the release and circulation of the emails, the first of which he also said was fabricated, though he confirmed the validity of the second.

"I am sorry that this has brought unwanted attention to you and the other members of City Council and staff," Stanley wrote. "I apologize for the situation and am regretful that these emails cast shadow on my 25 years of service."

He said he felt it was in his and the city's best interest if he withdraw from the position prior to his start date.

"Please know that my family was excited for the opportunity to move to Lynchburg and I looked forward to the challenge of managing the City," he wrote.