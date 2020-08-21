City manager resigns; deputy city manager to stand in

Lynchburg’s newly appointed city manager, Douglas Stanley, resigned Friday evening from the post he was slated to take Sept. 1.
According to a Friday evening news release from the city "he submitted his letter of resignation to Lynchburg City Council effective immediately, citing the recent release and circulation of several emails."
Until an interim city manager is appointed, Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka will carry out the duties of the city manager, according to the release.
Lynchburg City Council was in the midst of investigating Stanley, who was selected from a group of 15 to 20 applicants vetted by a recruitment firm hired by the city to find a new city manager. Mayor MaryJane Dolan said Friday new information emerged pertaining to Stanley on Aug. 12, the day after his appointment.
"City Council continues to investigate and analyze what is fact and what is not fact and issues that impact the best interest of our citizens," Dolan wrote in an email on Friday. "Obviously, it was this newly disclosed information that prompted our investigation."
The admission came two days after the city council held a closed meeting to discuss Stanley's appointment and performance. Stanley served for 20 years as the Warren County administrator.
Before entering into the closed session, Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said council called a special meeting because Stanley's tenure was due to begin Sept. 1, and council was not slated to meet again until Sept. 8. He said the meeting was regarding "publicly disseminated information."
After the meeting, Dolan said, due to the confidentiality of closed session meetings she was unable to disclose more information about what was discussed.
In recent weeks two emails allegedly sent by Stanley during his tenure in Warren County have circulated on social media. Dolan would not confirm if the new information discussed Wednesday came from those emails.
On Friday, Interim Warren County Attorney Jason Ham verified one of the emails was brought to the attention of the Warren County Board of Supervisors in June 2020. The IT department with Warren County Public Schools conducted a search of the county servers, and no such email was found.
Ham provided The News & Advance with an email from IT Technician Richard Maxwell confirming that the email was not found to exist.
The second email, a 2014 email correspondence between Stanley and Jennifer McDonald — the former Warren County Economic Development Authority executive director— was confirmed to be authentic by Ham. He said it was brought to the attention of the Warren County Board of Supervisors in April 2019, at which time Mr. Stanley issued a formal apology to the board of supervisors.
In his apology to supervisors, Stanley said he was referring to a "funny reference to a movie line" in the email. The email read: "don't piss down my neck and tell me it's raining! It still tastes like piss, and yes I have drank piss I am a rugby player. Which means I have drank blood, sent people to hospitals and punched people for wearing a pink tie, so don't [expletive] with me!"
Stanley said in the 2019 email apology "The email included what was intended to be a funny reference to a movie line but also included very insensitive, vulgar language. I went entirely too far with what I intended to be a joke with someone I thought of as a friend. ... I have reached out to the person who I was referring to in my comments and offered my sincerest apologies."
In his letter of resignation sent to Dolan on Friday evening, Stanley referenced the "considerable turmoil" generated in Lynchburg as a result of the release and circulation of the emails, the first of which he also said was fabricated, though he confirmed the validity of the second.
"I am sorry that this has brought unwanted attention to you and the other members of City Council and staff," Stanley wrote. "I apologize for the situation and am regretful that these emails cast shadow on my 25 years of service."
He said he felt it was in his and the city's best interest if he withdraw from the position prior to his start date.
"Please know that my family was excited for the opportunity to move to Lynchburg and I looked forward to the challenge of managing the City," he wrote.
In a phone conversation with The News & Advance on Friday, At-Large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy said it was a personnel issue and she would not be able to provide any further statement regarding his resignation.
"I'm sure the community sees that council is working with the City Manager Stanley, and we wish him well," she said.
She said she expected Wodicka to do well in the interim. Wodicka, a 2005 graduate of E.C. Glass High School was appointed deputy city manager in June 2018. He had been the Bedford County deputy county manager since 2016.
"He knows the operations of the city, and he'll do well in the interim position," Tweedy said.
Before the emails began circulating, there was already chatter in the community about Stanley's proximity to a 2019 embezzlement scandal in Warren County.
After Lynchburg City Council appointed Stanley city manager on Aug. 11, Dolan directly addressed the rumors on social media.
In 2019, Jennifer McDonald was charged with embezzlement, among other charges, in the ongoing scandal over $21 million in missing funds from the local EDA.
Stanley was one of several of the county's top officials initially charged with misfeasance and nonfeasance. The prosecutor alleged a lack of government oversight on his part allowed the embezzlement scheme to occur. A judge dismissed the charge against Stanley in October 2019.
Dolan said council became aware of the allegations during the vetting process.
She said the charges were dismissed on the grounds the EDA is a separate unit of local government and Stanley's role of county administrator had no supervisory authority over the EDA executive director.
"Council considered the situation very carefully, and we are convinced that in addition to lacking legal responsibility for oversight, Mr. Stanley had no connection to any wrongdoing, even indirectly, and we are confident that he has satisfied all his management responsibilities with integrity," Dolan said.
Stanley was hired following a months-long, nationwide search. City Manager Bonnie Svrcek, who announced her retirement in January, will proceed with retirement Sept. 1, two months later than expected. In June, due to the delay in recruiting a new city manager, she deferred her retirement until Sept. 1. Svrcek was paid about $202,000 annually. The details of Stanley's contract have not been made public, and the city has not said how much Stanley was to be paid.
City council will discuss the appointment of an interim city manager at its Sept. 8 meeting, according to the release issued Friday.
“This is an unfortunate situation for everyone involved,” Dolan said in the release. “I wish Doug and his family the very best in the future.”
City council members Chris Faraldi, Ward IV; Jeff Helgeson, Ward III; Randy Nelson, at-large member; and Vice-Mayor Beau Wright did not respond to The News & Advance’s requests for comment on Friday. Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder deferred to Dolan's statement in the news release issued Friday evening.
Stanley could not be reached for comment.
