City manager says Lynchburg utility rate hikes would fund infrastructure, staff pay

As Lynchburg residents face a potential increase in their monthly water, sewer and stormwater rates under the fiscal year 2023 budget, City Manager Wynter Benda says the proposal will allow for investments not only into aging water resources infrastructure but also into the people who make that infrastructure work.

Repeating a phrase he's used before in relation to the proposed budget, Benda said, "For the Lynchburg of tomorrow, you need to make those investments today," and described increasing the rates as one of those investments.

According to the proposed budget, water rates would increase by 3.6%, to $2.77 per hundred cubic feet. Stormwater rates would increase 4.25% to $4.17 per single family unit. The sewer increase would be larger, jumping 17.6% from the fiscal year 2022 rate of $6.14 to $7.22 per hundred cubic feet.

Benda said there has only been one sewer rate increase in the last six years, while the last water rate increase came July 1, 2017. There has not been an increase in the stormwater rate since the utility was established back in 2012.

The reason for the sewer increase rate being higher than the others is due to the city's combined sewer overflow (CSO) consent order, which aims to reduce how much untreated wastewater goes into the James River during heavy rains, a problem the city has been working to solve since the 1970s. This program also dictates what the city's minimum sewer rates can be.

According to Water Resources Director Tim Mitchell, Lynchburg was one of the first cities in the country to enter into a CSO consent order.

The order, most recently updated in 2015, includes certain financial criteria that must be met, one of those being that the average annual residential sewer bill must be at least 1.25% of the median household income, which, according to Mitchell, will allow the city to fund the "very costly program."

Mitchell said the city has spent almost $300 million on the program since its inception, "the biggest capital program overall that the city has."

Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka, who said the consent order was negotiated in the 1990s, said the program has allowed Lynchburg to "systematically and thoughtfully do the construction work they need to do in a timely fashion, but also kind of keep rates in a reasonable fashion."

He contrasted Lynchburg's consent order with Richmond's, which he says forces the Hill City to put more work into its infrastructure rather than just using it to set the rates.

The increases, according to Benda, will allow the city to fix "significant issues with aging infrastructure that is either failing or has inadequate capacity."

With the new proposed rates, over the next five years, the city could make a $51.9 million investment in water infrastructure, a $116 million investment in sewer infrastructure, and a $20.5 million investment in stormwater infrastructure.

According to a presentation by Benda, the $51.9 million in capital spending in water infrastructure would allow the city to spend $28.7 million in distribution system improvements and $7.4 million in improvements for the Lynchburg Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility, the city's wastewater treatment plan on Concord Turnpike.

The $116 million investment in sewer infrastructure would provide for larger projects, including a $10.5 million sewer project in Richland Hills. It also would provide $31.3 million in sewer collection improvements and $59 million in CSO projects.

The $20.5 million in stormwater investments would allow the city to spend roughly $5.9 million in infrastructure and other management practices.

It also would give the department the ability to increase employee pay, which Wodicka says is an key problem for city staff.

"These are people, as the city manager talks about, that are sometimes in our waste," Wodicka said, "and we're paying them, right now, starting out about $14 per hour, so that's been really important for us to make sure that we're sort of investing in our people so that there are people there to maintain and do the work that needs to be done."

Additionally, according to Mitchell, the water resources department is working short-staffed already, being down four crews, or 12 total vacancies in the field, who are the people that respond 24/7 to water issues.

"Right now, general maintenance is being put on the back burner until we get these positions filled," Mitchell said.

"These positions have a big training curve too ... so it's not like somebody can come in and hit the ground running, it takes a lot of time ... we're really struggling to just maintain emergency operations, much less do the preventative maintenance stuff."

In the past, according to Benda, "what Lynchburg has done is sort of checked themselves..." by working on keeping rates manageable. But in a time where inflation is causing all other costs to go up, including the rising price of gas, tax payers are looking for areas to save money.

Currently, Lynchburg's current average monthly bill is $66.61, and even with the proposed average increase of $6.16, the combined water and sewer bills for an average of 5,000 gallons per month still would be lower than a number of nearby localities, according to the City Manager.

"For it, with the $6.16 increase ... there's a return that you're going to get," Benda said.

"It's not lost on me nor is it lost on city staff what we're asking people in a time with what kind of expense that is."

Benda said he hopes the recent relief the city provided for the personal property tax on automobiles, an average of $115 per motor vehicle per year, will be a signal the city is willing to work to offer some relief to taxpayers.

"Does that make up for or does that equate to it? No. But we're ... asking in the proper areas we need to, but also recognizing other areas where we can try to show relief," he said.

Benda will present the proposed rate increases to City Council during their budget reconciliation meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m. in City Hall.

