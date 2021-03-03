City to resume water cutoffs for delinquent accounts

After a year of suspended disconnections, water cutoffs will resume in Lynchburg this month.

The number of delinquent accounts has been steadily building in number since disconnections were suspended in March 2020.

Jerry Griffin, public information officer with Lynchburg Water Resources, said cutoffs are "not something anybody enjoys doing," but from an operations standpoint, and working on a constrained budget, it was necessary for the department to resume disconnections.

The exact cutoff date for delinquent accounts is dependent on a number of variables, said Griffin — including a customer's billing cycle, when their account came on board and how delinquent the account is.

He said disconnections will happen gradually throughout March.

The billing deadlines fall on two different cycles — March 24 for cycle A, and March 10 for cycle B — and he said all delinquent accounts have been contacted multiples times.