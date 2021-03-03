City to resume water cutoffs for delinquent accounts

After a year of suspended disconnections, water cutoffs will resume in Lynchburg this month.
The number of delinquent accounts has been steadily building in number since disconnections were suspended in March 2020.
Jerry Griffin, public information officer with Lynchburg Water Resources, said cutoffs are "not something anybody enjoys doing," but from an operations standpoint, and working on a constrained budget, it was necessary for the department to resume disconnections.
The exact cutoff date for delinquent accounts is dependent on a number of variables, said Griffin — including a customer's billing cycle, when their account came on board and how delinquent the account is.
He said disconnections will happen gradually throughout March.
The billing deadlines fall on two different cycles — March 24 for cycle A, and March 10 for cycle B — and he said all delinquent accounts have been contacted multiples times.
In December, Lynchburg Water Resources made funding available for utility relief through the state’s COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program, but Griffin said the deadline has passed for customers to seek assistance through these funds. However, various city nonprofits, such as Interfaith Outreach Association, also have money available for utility assistance.
Shawne Farmer, executive director of Interfaith, said there is still funding available to assist individual households in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties with utility bills, as well as rent assistance.
She said the organization has Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding available through a Community Development Block Grant that can be specifically directed to Lynchburg residents seeking utility bill relief. It also has money available through other avenues, such as private grants, and donations from individuals, businesses and congregations.
She encouraged anyone in need of assistance to apply by calling (434) 846-6098.
Griffin said customers with delinquent accounts are encouraged to submit their payments online, by mail or in the white drop-off box in front of City Hall.