College Lake to become thriving wetlands by 2024

Engineers contracted by the city plan to construct new wetlands, restore old ones from the lakebed and reconnect Blackwater Creek through a technique known as natural channel design, an artificial stream restoration process meant to mimic natural conditions.

Crews will likely use native materials to build the wetlands, such as nearby trees and boulders present in the area. Local plants, including sedges, rushes and willows, will provide long-term stability and prevent erosion along 12,000 feet of planned streams. Heavy machinery will also be used to excavate harmful sediment.

“That'll allow the wildlife to recover and promote a healthier waterfall,” Brandon Alderman, a stream restoration designer with the engineering firm AECOM, said.

According to Hawkins, engineers will spend the next year and a half finalizing their designs for the project. Removal of the dam and construction of the wetlands will begin in earnest in late 2022 or early 2023.

Meanwhile, as crews prepare to remove the dam, a second city crew will build a new four-lane bridge over Blackwater Creek to replace the road that currently runs over the dam. Construction of the bridge is slated to begin in early 2021 and will last two years. Lakeside Drive, which sees more than 17,000 vehicles each day, is expected to remain open during the construction.