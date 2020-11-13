College Lake to become thriving wetlands by 2024

Hill City engineers and officials with the University of Lynchburg plan to transform College Lake into dozens of acres of thriving wetlands, complete with a network of trails and outdoor classrooms as part of a multi-year plan to remove the lake’s aging dam.
The $17.5 million city-funded dam removal and wetlands restoration process is aimed at preventing catastrophic flooding in an area along Blackwater Creek vulnerable to powerful storms. It is expected to be completed by early 2024.
The creek “is a significant tributary within the city of Lynchburg and it needs to be able to carry the flood flows that come through there during these high events,” said Erin Hawkins, a city’s engineer leading the project. “Removing College Lake dam will remove the inundation mapping, which is the threat of flood if the dam were to breach.”
Hawkins was among a team of city and university officials who unveiled preliminary plans for the dam removal project at a virtual town hall Thursday. The event, streamed over Zoom, was attended by more than 90 people, including university students and local residents.
The 86-year-old earthen dam has been an almost constant source of anxiety for the city since it nearly failed two years ago during a powerful summer rainstorm. Floodwaters severely damaged the structure and sent water rushing over the top, which led the city to urge about 150 residents living downstream to evacuate their homes.
Even before its near-failure, the dam had long been considered a public health hazard. More than 20 years ago, government regulators classified it as a “high-hazard” dam, meaning its collapse would likely lead to loss of life and extensive property damage.
On Wednesday, heavy rainfall — the most seen for any Nov. 11 since 2009, according to the National Weather Service — again raised concerns about the dam’s dependability.
“The events of the last couple days further emphasize the importance of this project,” Tim Mitchell, the city's director of water resources, said. “There's no doubt that with increased intensity and frequency of storms that we've been seeing, it's only a matter of time until the dam overtops again.”
In late 2019, more than a year after flooding almost destroyed the dam, Lynchburg officials announced plans to remove the structure and replace the lake with wetlands stretching behind the University of Lynchburg.
The lake has shrunk considerably since it was built in 1934. It originally measured more than 44 acres but is now about 14 acres, significantly reducing the amount of water it can hold. A large amount of sediment has also built up in the lakebed over the decades.
Hawkins, who also serves as the city’s water quality manager, said replacing the dam with wetlands will improve water quality and lower the possibility of flooding in the area.
Engineers contracted by the city plan to construct new wetlands, restore old ones from the lakebed and reconnect Blackwater Creek through a technique known as natural channel design, an artificial stream restoration process meant to mimic natural conditions.
Crews will likely use native materials to build the wetlands, such as nearby trees and boulders present in the area. Local plants, including sedges, rushes and willows, will provide long-term stability and prevent erosion along 12,000 feet of planned streams. Heavy machinery will also be used to excavate harmful sediment.
“That'll allow the wildlife to recover and promote a healthier waterfall,” Brandon Alderman, a stream restoration designer with the engineering firm AECOM, said.
According to Hawkins, engineers will spend the next year and a half finalizing their designs for the project. Removal of the dam and construction of the wetlands will begin in earnest in late 2022 or early 2023.
Meanwhile, as crews prepare to remove the dam, a second city crew will build a new four-lane bridge over Blackwater Creek to replace the road that currently runs over the dam. Construction of the bridge is slated to begin in early 2021 and will last two years. Lakeside Drive, which sees more than 17,000 vehicles each day, is expected to remain open during the construction.
Once the wetlands restoration process is completed, university officials hope to build a network of trails and pathways in the area to promote recreation. They also see the restored wetlands as a valuable research and educational opportunity for students and scientists. University President Alison Morrison-Shetlar described the wetlands as a future “learning laboratory.”
“One day soon, this will be a place where students of all ages and our friends in the community can study urban wetland ecology and enjoy time in nature,” she said.
