Committee seeks improvements for 5th Street - but not a name change

Talks of renaming Lynchburg's 5th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard have come to an end.

The city's African American Cultural Committee recently gave a presentation at a Lynchburg City Council meeting offering recommendations on how to honor Black history in the city, but one of those ways will not be renaming 5th Street.

"We as a committee believe that we would recommend keeping the name of 5th Street and the overlay for Martin Luther King Jr. as it is," committee member Pat Price said at the meeting.

"The committee thought it was our job to not rename anything. We agreed that businesses would suffer, possibly with renaming 5th Street," Price added.

Now, the committee is pivoting to find ways the city can help in honoring African American history in Lynchburg without renaming the street.

The committee now seeks improvements for the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard overlay that currently exists on 5th Street, "because if you're going to honor somebody, the street should reflect that honor," Price said in the meeting.

The committee is hoping to receive money from the city to improve the streetscapes at the current Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge, citing it currently "creates an unwelcoming, sterile, and generic highway experience for drivers and pedestrians alike," according to the presentation.

The committee gave an estimated cost of $300,000 and three to five years to improve the bridge.

Other ways the committee is hoping to get buy-in from the city to recognize African American history in Lynchburg is by adding more historical markers, public art, and most notably, erecting a statue of Lynchburg’s first African-American mayor, Theodore Thornhill, in the roundabout at 5th and Federal streets.

According to the committee's presentation, following Thornhill's death in 2016, they stated raising the money to construct the statue, and they are "preparing to enter into a contract with a prominent bronze sculptor... to complete this project."

The timeline for the statue, according to the committee, would be one to three years, with an estimated price tag of $200,000.

One other thing the committee is insisting upon is that the city not replace the statue of a Confederate soldier that sits at the top of Monument Terrace on Court Street.

While the presentation indicated some members of the committee wanted the statue to be replaced, the committee as a whole opted not to ask for replacement, saying it would only be "symbolic and not achieve anything of lasting substance."

Instead, they are hoping to build panels around the statue to tell the full story of the Civil War and Lynchburg's role in it.

"There were some Black people that chose to work or serve on the Confederate side. Not all of them were there under duress; some of them voluntarily chose. So, we feel like telling the whole, entire history would be better than tearing down the history of the city of Lynchburg," Price said during the presentation.

City councilors seemed receptive to the report that the committee finalized last month, with a few of them laying out how the city could help get the projects going.

"I think this is outstanding," Vice Mayor Beau Wright said during the meeting. "What I really love about this is that it's not just some minor physical improvements, what you're proposing is very thoughtful and deeply engrained in how we tell Lynchburg's full story, which is really exciting."

The project would cost roughly $800,000, and through a mix of city funds, private funds, and grant dollars, leaders are hoping they can find the money to pay for this.

"I do think there is certainly a place for the city to play a role in how we implement some of these initiatives, and then also if we could bring in more private investment from some community leaders and organizations, I'm all for that," Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi said. "I think finding the appropriate balance for how we engage with that as a government is certainly a prudent discussion."

The committee is likely to return to City Council in the coming months to figure out the next steps in moving forward with highlighting the rich civil rights history of Lynchburg.

"I'm looking forward to the next step," Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder said. "And I encourage our city manager to bring this back to us in January so we can see what the next steps and see what our action plan could be."

