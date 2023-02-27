Lynchburg City Council is expected to entertain another discussion on the city’s comprehensive plan Tuesday after two councilors voiced concerns earlier this month about hiring an outside consulting firm to assist in the plan’s development.

During council’s Feb. 14 meeting, when the body was set to receive a briefing on the city’s comprehensive plan, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns raised concerns about the price tag for the plan — roughly $200,000 — as well as the hiring of an outside firm, each for different reasons.

The city’s comprehensive plan is a document that lays out the vision and goals for needs in a variety of departments, such as land use, population, transportation, housing and other areas, through 2030.

While Helgeson questioned the need for an outside consultant entirely, Misjuns criticized the selection of the consulting firm, The Berkley Group, which Misjuns said employs several members who have served as city staff leadership, including former City Manager Kimball Payne, who retired from the city in 2016.

Helgeson could not be reached for comment Monday. Misjuns reaffirmed his concerns about The Berkley Group in an email to The News & Advance.

“Cronyism is completely unacceptable with our citizens’ tax dollars, and I don’t want to send a message to current city employees that they could use taxpayer funds to secure future employment opportunities,” Misjuns said.

“We can table this approach for now and reevaluate its necessity next year while continuing to develop our city and grow the local economy,” Misjuns said, because, “What we are talking about is an amendment to the current plan, and we have a comprehensive plan in place presently.”

In contrast, during an interview Monday, Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder, who has remained a proponent of updating the comprehensive plan, called Misjuns’ comments over the selection of The Berkley Group, “the most ludicrous comment I heard all night” on Feb. 14.

“Because someone that used to work for the city is currently working for that group? To make them ineligible, that does not make sense,” Wilder said.

Wilder feels the comprehensive plan is vital to the city’s future, citing Proverbs 29:18 for his reasoning: “Where there is no vision, the people perish,” he said.

“Over the past 20 years, our community has seen tremendous growth. We have seen the revitalization of downtown and how it has sparked investment in our community. We have grown in population size by over 20,000. The downtown that was once dead has been brought back to life and is now robust. Recently the parks and recreation master plan was also completed. The goal is to have a road map for the future,” Wilder continued.

Wilder said Misjuns’ attempt to reallocate unspent money from the school division’s fiscal year 2022 operating fund to pay for the comprehensive plan, which already received funding in the fiscal year 2023 budget, was just another example of council trying to “take over the school system.”

Misjuns said it’s just about focusing on immediate needs.

“I just learned that firefighters are being told we are nearly out of overtime funding for the fire department, which are one-time funds,” said Misjuns, a former city fire captain.

“Last week we had two fire engines out of service in the same day, reducing that response capability by 25% — why are we paying for overpriced consultants to develop another wish list of impractical, unaffordable ideas that Lynchburg citizens aren’t asking for?”

Tuesday’s work session will be the first for the body since tensions escalated between Helgeson and Mayor Stephanie Reed at the end of council’s Feb. 14 meeting, when Reed accused Helgeson of calling her “the stupidest person I’ve ever seen.”

Helgeson has denied the comment multiple times, claiming he wasn’t talking to Reed but rather he was calling the meeting the “’stupidest thing on earth,’ under my breath.”

In addition to the comprehensive plan, council is also expected to hold a discussion and possible vote on its 1993 agreement with the Lynchburg City School Board regarding unspent money; receive its first briefing on the proposed revitalization of the Old Jones Memorial Library building on Rivermont Avenue; and have its first look at the fiscal year 2024-2028 capital improvement plan.

Council will meet for its work session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, followed by its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, 900 Church Street in Lynchburg.