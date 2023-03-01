BEDFORD — As Bedford County supervisors prepare to craft next fiscal year's budget, they heard this week about the county's financial outlook for funding capital projects over the next 10 years.

Bedford County’s financial consulting firm, Davenport & Company, presented a financial overview Monday, looking at the county's 2023-2027 capital improvement plan and the public school system's 2023-2032 plans. The county's debt profile was analyzed as part of the process, and the results offered potential ways to pay for identified needs.

Davenport representative Courtney Rogers kicked off the presentation with a disclaimer: “The numbers are still fluid.”

Overall, the county’s debt payoff ratio, or how quickly Bedford County is paying off the principal on roughly $75 million of outstanding debt, is “very nice,” Rogers said.

“You fare very well,” he said.

On its current track, the county is expected to have 75% of this debt paid off within the next 10 years.

Rogers said Davenport wanted to help ensure Bedford County can pay for projects when necessary; minimize the equivalent tax impact, which would primarily relate to real estate tax rates, and show options to “borrow strategically” in order to minimize real estate tax revenue usage.

There are multiple revenue streams the county could put toward debt service and funding for other projects, but the biggest of these is real estate tax revenue, Rogers said.

The firm also offered suggestions for updating some fiscal policy guidelines, which the representative said would make the county a little more conservative in its budgeting.

Over the next 10 years, there is about $215 million in total capital project needs between the county and school system, according to the presentation. About $120 million is slated to be spent over the next five years.

Of the $215 million projected capital project expenditures, $150 million is set to go toward the school division, the presentation said.

The county will have to borrow almost $90 million over the next 10 years to support upcoming projects if it does not want to significantly increase tax rates, according to Davenport’s presentation.

Although that number sounds like a lot, Rogers said, in terms of data it “barely makes a dent” and is still below the county’s effective limit on debt service.

Davenport first presented the board with a scenario of tax rate impacts without borrowing money to help pay for projects over the next decade, and then options showing strategic borrowing.

Without borrowing money, the county would face about a 13-cent-equivalent tax impact to support county capital projects. Another 8.5-cent tax rate increase would be required to support the required school funding, according to Davenport’s presentation.

Bedford County's real estate tax rate now is 50 cents per $100 of assessed value.

“Obviously, a 22-cent increase is not going to fly,” Rogers said.

The presentation then turned to borrowing, offering a way to keep tax rates lower.

For upcoming county capital projects alone, Rogers said up to $25 million of the total 10-year projected amount might have to be borrowed in 2024, although the dollar amount may be less than that — he again reminded the board that this was a “worst-case scenario.”

Borrowing money for the county capital projects still would require a tax rate increase of about 1.5 cents over the next 10 years, according to Davenport’s projections.

On the school side, about $61 million might have to be borrowed over the next 10 years. If so, the tax rate would need to go up an additional 4.5 cents, according to Davenport’s projections, resulting in a total tax rate increase of 6 cents over the next decade, which is less than the approximate 22-cent increase that would be required without borrowing.

“You fare very favorably ... when it comes to your tax rate,” Rogers said.

Currently, 4% of the county budget is going toward debt service. This rate remains below the median of what comparable localities have, according to Davenport. Overall, 60% of the capital improvement plan is cash funded, not debt funded, according to the presentation.

A few fiscal policy adjustments were recommended to make the county more fiscally conservative, according to Davenport’s presentation.

The firm recommended increasing the minimum unassigned fund balance threshold from 10% to 20%; lower the limit on debt service that can be factored into budgets from the current 15% to 10-12%; and adjust the fund balance policy to specify that “expenditures included in the [unassigned fund balance’s percentage of expenditures] calculation should include only recurring operating expenditures,” since capital expenditures are not typically uniform in any given year.

Davenport also recommended the county get an updated credit rating, which would especially help if seeking a loan. The last rating for the county was done in 2006, according to the firm.

“You never know when something comes along and you need to have a rating in the books,” Rogers said. “We think it will be a very solid double-A rating for the county.”

The board of supervisors will have its first budget work session for fiscal year 2024 on Monday evening.

“This plan allows you to responsibly fund all the projects that have been identified. We think you still are going to be one of the lowest tax rates around,” Rogers said.