BEDFORD — Just weeks before a May 6 convention set for Republicans to choose a nominee for the 53rd Virginia House of Delegates district, one of two GOP candidates vying for the seat sat before Bedford County’s registrar for a hearing on a petition legally challenging his residency as a voter.

Tim Griffin, chair of the Bedford County Republican Committee and a former prosecutor in Amherst and Nelson counties, is running for the newly drawn 53rd district, which includes all of Amherst County and parts of Bedford and Nelson counties. Also running for the seat is Sarah Mays, a Forest resident who owns and operates a Christian day care in Amherst County.

The GOP convention is May 6 at Jefferson Forest High School. The hearing Monday in the Bedford Central Public Library, which drew a crowd of just more than 30 people, a handful wearing red shirts in support of Griffin, was an evidentiary proceeding that Bedford County Registrar Barbara Gunter said stems from a complaint she received April 6 from Bedford County residents Donald Toms, Margie Jones and Billy Hackworth.

The petition argues Griffin failed to legally establish residency and domicile at his address, 102 N. Woodfin Ct. in Forest, and requests he be removed from the voter rolls. The nine-page petition states Griffin has “attempted to establish residence in a detached garage owned by a friend for the purposes of establishing a voter registration residence” on the same day he filed to run for the House seat, which according to Griffin’s testimony Monday was 51 days ago.

The petition states Bedford County zoning records show the garage “appears to lack both a full bathroom, and a certificate of occupancy, as well as the property itself appearing to lack the proper zoning ordinance to have a detached apartment from the regular living quarters of the house.” The document also argues Griffin has failed to meet a legal requirement in establishing domicile and is neither a qualified voter nor a candidate for office.

Griffin said in response the case is “appalling” and described it as a “political hit job.”

“That you would have citizens and voters come in here and try to disenfranchise somebody over a political issue is disgusting,” Griffin said. “What has happened here, it should never happen to anyone else.”

Gunter asked the three petitioners and Griffin to limit their testimony to only the matter of residency at N. Woodfin Court in Forest.

“This is very complicated for me,” Jones said. “Did we want to do this? No.”

Jones said many people have asked to bring the complaint before election officials “an issue of dealing with voter integrity” and whether Griffin has properly established legal residence in the county. Running for office requires character and moral values, she said.

“An attorney who has talked about election integrity should know how to establish a legal residence. It’s not hard,” Jones said, adding toward Griffin seated several feet away: “The people who disagree with you in this room should never be silenced … We want a candidate to represent the citizens of the 53rd district who stands for the law — the law.”

Toms told Gunter that, contrary to Griffin’s voter application, he does not legally meet the residency requirement.

“Rather he is supposedly living in a detached garage on the property… that detached garage does not and cannot legally constitute a dwelling for living purposes as determined by the Bedford County Department of Community Development,” Toms said, adding: “We basically want to follow the law.”

Griffin described himself as an attorney “fighting for clean and fair elections.”

“All over the country, I see people trying to disenfranchise other voters based off of political reasons,” Griffin said, adding: “Your right to vote is a constitutional right that should not be infringed. For people to try and come in here and disenfranchise a voter for disagreeing with them politically, I think it’s unheard of.”

Griffin called the events leading up to Monday’s hearing “extraordinary” and said the petitioners had no evidence or testimony with firsthand knowledge, describing their case as “hearsay.”

“If we were in court, I would have done a motion to dismiss because there’s no evidence,” Griffin said. “There’s just opinions by some malcontents. When I first announced I was running for office, I had no idea the lengthy my political opponent would go to try and disenfranchise me and seek power. It’s my belief that those willing to do anything for power must be kept away from it all costs.”

He further stated the complaint is part of “an attempt by my opponent’s campaign to remove me from the voter rolls so they can win an [election].”

Mays, who attended the hearing, said afterward her campaign filed for records from the Bedford County zoning office under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act because “we were getting hit” with questions from concerned residents and it was not a political attack on her part.

“This has nothing to do with getting him removed because I want to win or I want power,” Mays said.

Mays said citizens have a right to express their concerns about a matter that impacts their representation and added Griffin is making about her and “continues to deflect” in regard to his residency.

“This is the problem at the top: there’s so many politicians and people who don’t think the law applies to them.”

The eventual GOP nominee will face Sam Soghor, chair of the Amherst County Democratic Committee who also seeks the House 53 district seat.

Griffin said Jones is a financial contributor to Mays’ campaign and said the group wants to criminalize a political opponent over a disagreement. “This not what should happen in a free country,” Griffin added.

He said the petitioners are trying "to throw mud at me” and argued they are continuing a legacy of voter disenfranchisement, adding “and I’m embarrassed for you.” Another point of contention against him, Griffin said, was his influence over a recent school board race in Bedford County that he said resulted in hard feelings.

“Mr. Griffin, I did not do any mudslinging today,” Jones said. “I don’t know how to even sling mud. I just go by the facts and what we’ve researched and what our lawyers have researched and found out for us. What we have learned and what you have said yourself in documentation is that you have lived in a garage.”

A garage is not a legal residence based on Bedford County zoning, Jones argued.

“This has nothing to do with any school board election,” Jones said of why the complaint was filed. “I’m not concerned about that.”

Griffin raised his voice several times during the contentious hearing, which brought forth remarks from the audience to the point that Gunter asked the crowd to stay quiet. Hackworth said he felt Griffin’s statements towards the petitioners were “rude” and unbecoming of a candidate for state office.

During the hearing, Griffin submitted as evidence his driver’s license, library card, motor vehicle registration, records of his paying property taxes in Bedford County and a photo of his living arrangements.

Toms said voting is a privilege everyone has to earn by meeting legal requirements and the law is what’s important in the petition.

Griffin said the complaint is based on “political bias” and is part of an agenda against him.

"When people ask me what I want to be remembered for in politics, I hope it's that I fought for what is right and I fought for what I believed in. And I didn't use the law to criminalize and go after my opponents," Griffin said.

He said he has never missed an election and votes in every GOP primary. “Even when I travel fighting for election integrity from people like this across the nation, I still voted in Virginia elections,” Griffin said.

Gunter said she will give consideration to all testimony and evidence, and expecting to make a decision this week, she continuing the hearing to 2 p.m. Wednesday. She said will apply state law and policies and procedures established by the state board of elections.

“I can assure you that is what my decision will be based upon,” Gunter told gatherers.