Council looks at changing boundaries of Lynchburg's four wards

Lynchburg City Council is looking at four potential options for redistricting its four wards in the Hill City as the deadline for new maps approaches.

While several councilors said they aren't married to the maps they looked at during this week's meeting, they did say several of the maps laid out the groundwork to get closer to finishing redistricting.

Lynchburg is required to redistrict its four wards every 10 years to match new U.S. Census data. According to a presentation given by Kent White, director of community development, and Tom Martin, city planner for Lynchburg, the city must present the new maps to the Office of the Attorney General 60 days prior to November's general elections.

Lynchburg City Council is composed of seven members who serve four year terms. Four are elected to represent each ward, and the remaining members are elected form the city at large. Redrawing ward boundary lines has the potential not only to change which councilors represent some residents but also to change the location of some residents' polling places.

On Tuesday, members of council examined four different versions of new wards in Lynchburg, most of which present minor changes to the current ward structure.

The goal is to get all of the wards into the "ideal district population" according to Martin, which is just the city's entire population of about 80,000 divided by four. From there, all the wards will need to be within a standard deviation of each other of plus or minus 5%.

With the adjusted 2020 Census numbers, every ward except for Ward I will need to be changed in order to meet this goal.

Scenario A for redistricting brings "minimalistic" changes to the wards, according to Martin. It takes the northernmost part of Ward III, along with a small part of the east side of Ward IV, and gives those parts to Ward II to bring them all to the correct numbers.

It cuts off Ward III roughly along Oakley Avenue, giving anything in its district north of that to Ward II. It also cuts off Ward IV at Old Forest Road, giving the Monticello Avenue area to Ward II.

In Scenario B, the map makes similar changes to Ward III, cutting off some of the same area along Oakley Avenue. But in Ward IV, the entire area north of Ivy Creek would move into Ward I.

According to Martin, this map would leave Wards III and IV on the higher end of the scale, with more than 20,000 residents in each ward. But, he said, it "makes better sense with the geographic boundaries."

Scenario C, which was sent to city staff by Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi, brings the city "closer to four quadrants," Martin said.

"In full transparency... I did not look at political data," Faraldi said. "This was purely looking at population deviation, and I give you all my word on that."

According to Faraldi, his math says that it would have the population of the city's wards within 4.8% of each other.

Ward I would pick up population from Ward IV, which would come from the area north of Lakeside Drive, but a small part south of Lakeside Drive that is currently in Ward I would be returned to Ward IV.

Wards III and IV also would swap some of their areas, with the Perrymont area being moved from Ward IV into Ward III, according to the presentation. In exchange, the Cornerstone and Windsor Hills area would be traded from Ward III into Ward IV.

This map would bring the city's wards very close together from a population standpoint, with the largest deviation from the ideal district population being just more than 600 people more in Ward II.

Scenario D, while presented to council as an option, was quickly shut down by several members. The map, according to Martin, was based solely on Census data, but presents "somewhat of a convoluted, difficult to understand" type of map. It includes large changes for all four districts.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson made his feelings known quickly on scenario D, saying it would be disruptive because it doesn't take into account where people currently vote.

He then proceeded to push his map off into the middle of the floor in the second floor training room of City Hall.

Helgeson would go on to call scenario C a "great scenario if you're kind of starting from square one."

Other councilors made it known that they are highly interested in choosing maps that keep the districts compact, while also maintaining current neighborhood districts.

Vice Mayor Beau Wright, like Helgeson, pushed back against scenario D, saying it "doesn't really do much" for the new maps. He also offered that he is disinclined to change anything from the current system, while understanding they still have to.

The scenario that keeps things the most intact, according to Martin, is scenario A.

Council will hold a public hearing in March, as it will need to move the polling location at Crosspoint Church on Timberlake Road before a potential June primary.

But as the maps are finalized, council will need to have a public hearing again to adopt the ward boundaries, giving them an opportunity to hear from citizens on the redistricting process.

With the importance City Council has placed on ensuring as few disruptions to the voting process as possible, Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder is encouraging all citizens reach out to their representative to make their voices heard.

"I would love for our constituents to please contact us," Wilder said, "and just give us comments... I think it's helpful for our community."

