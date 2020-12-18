COVID-19 cases close Lynchburg billing and collections office

Lynchburg's Office of Billing and Collections is temporarily closed until Monday, Dec. 28 because of three, possibly four cases of COVID-19, the city said Friday.

The office will undergo disinfection and cleaning, the city said in a news release.

In the meantime, payments can be made online at www.lynchburgva.gov, put in the drop box located in front of City Hall at 900 Church Street, or sent by mail.

All phone messages will be returned when the office reopens, the city said.

