CVEC awarded $500K from Amherst County for fiber broadband expansion project

Martin said he anxiously awaiting the consultant’s study in upcoming weeks that will give the county a better sense of how to spend more if necessary. The school system plans to use $450,000 of its share of the CARES money, which isn’t under the Dec. 30 deadline and has more flexibility, to help with the county’s broadband expansion, Arnold said.

Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said she wants the county to invest more than a half million dollars into the ongoing efforts. “I want to do a lot more than that,” Tucker said. “I think we have an opportunity to move Amherst County forward faster than any time we’ve seen and may never get an opportunity like this again and I want to capitalize on that.”

Martin said he wants to ensure the obligations are met for broadband infrastructure work prior to the Dec. 30 deadline and the county won’t have to give federal stimulus money back.

“I don’t think we can let fear and some uncertainty keep us from moving forward,” Tucker said, adding governing bodies of localities across the nation are having similar discussions with CARES money.

“I’m not afraid,” Martin said. “I just want to make sure the county is protected.”

