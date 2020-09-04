CVEC awarded $500K from Amherst County for fiber broadband expansion project

AMHERST — In an effort to expand high-speed internet access to rural areas of Amherst, the county’s board of supervisors has awarded a $500,000 contract to Central Virginia Electric Cooperative to install a fiber network to improve coverage along a 7-mile stretch in northern Amherst County.
Firefly, a subsidiary owned by the Nelson County-based CVEC, was among three Lynchburg area service providers to submit proposals. The project, which is funded through the county’s share of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) money, includes 7.3 miles of construction passing 251 homes and businesses in the New Glasgow area. CVEC, an electric utility which has served Amherst County since 1930, also will work with the county to provide free community hot spots for broadband in agreed-upon locations. In addition to the $500,000, CVEC is contributing $176,100 toward the fiber project.
Lit Communities, a consultant on broadband expansion the county is retaining for about $120,000, recommended the county select Firefly’s proposal. County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the project is entirely fiber, most of which is above-ground construction and some of which is buried. A selection committee went with CVEC over Zitel, a Bedford County-based company that proposed to cover a broader area with more residents reached, because CVEC already is mobilized with crews in the field and can have the work done by Dec. 30, the deadline to spend the CARES money, Rodgers said.
The county can work with Zitel and other service providers, if it chooses, when Lit Communities presents a build-out plan for broadband expansion throughout the entire county in October, Rodgers said.
The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce provided a statement to the authority Rodgers read during the meeting that urged the county to invest in broadband expansion strategies to help underserved students in Amherst County Public Schools and businesses.
“While COVID-19 has not brought many positives to our county, it has given us a gift, a financial gift that could continue to cultivate in this county for years to come,” the chamber wrote. “Over the past six months we have seen the spotlight shine on the discrepancies between urban and rural areas in terms of equitable access to internet solutions. The need for reliable internet access has never been greater. Our children need these solutions to access their education. Our businesses need these solutions to survive.”
The chamber said it conducted a survey, which drew responses from 30 businesses, 56% of which said they have satisfactory internet service. Those businesses are in the town of Amherst and Madison Heights and outside of those areas, in some cases by a mile or two, the situation is “drastically different,” according to chamber officials.
One business owner surveyed informed the chamber he works from home and has had to go to the public library for adequate coverage, which the chamber said is not conducive to the county’s business-friendly stance. More investment in broadband is crucial, the statement said.
“It is vital to keep our community thriving. Affordable access is just as important as electricity and running water,” the chamber wrote. “This will come back to use tenfold. This will attract businesses.”
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said he estimates more than 100 students are in the areas CVEC’s fiber project will reach. The division has nearly 40% of its student body enrolled in the Amherst Remote Academy, a distancing learning school many families have opted for during the pandemic.
Supervisor Tom Martin said once the county gets the build-out plan from Lit Communities, talks should resume with Zitel, which Rodgers said submitted a proposal the selection committee was intrigued with. Rodgers said because of the tight Dec. 30 deadline the county couldn’t be as thorough as it normally would be in evaluating proposals.
“We are driving ahead of our headlights,” Rodgers said of the complexities involved.
Martin said he anxiously awaiting the consultant’s study in upcoming weeks that will give the county a better sense of how to spend more if necessary. The school system plans to use $450,000 of its share of the CARES money, which isn’t under the Dec. 30 deadline and has more flexibility, to help with the county’s broadband expansion, Arnold said.
Chairwoman Claudia Tucker said she wants the county to invest more than a half million dollars into the ongoing efforts. “I want to do a lot more than that,” Tucker said. “I think we have an opportunity to move Amherst County forward faster than any time we’ve seen and may never get an opportunity like this again and I want to capitalize on that.”
Martin said he wants to ensure the obligations are met for broadband infrastructure work prior to the Dec. 30 deadline and the county won’t have to give federal stimulus money back.
“I don’t think we can let fear and some uncertainty keep us from moving forward,” Tucker said, adding governing bodies of localities across the nation are having similar discussions with CARES money.
“I’m not afraid,” Martin said. “I just want to make sure the county is protected.”
