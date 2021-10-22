CVPDC executive director announces retirement

The board of the Central Virginia Planning District Commission kicked off its search for a new executive director following the announcement of Gary Christie's retirement at its Thursday meeting.
Christie has served as executive director of the commission for the last 16 years. The target date for his retirement is April 30.
"It's bittersweet," said Christie, following the Thursday board meeting. "I've enjoyed the work, I’ve enjoyed the people, I’ve enjoyed the relationships with the jurisdictions, but it’s time.”
The commission works to provide services for member localities and identify and develop opportunities for coordination among the region's local governments. As executive director, Christie works with political leaders and their appointees in the Lynchburg area to improve regional cooperation.
Christie presented the board with a number of options for its "wide-ranging" search — including the use of an outside search firm, a search conducted by commission staff or a search conducted by one of the localities.
Ultimately, the board motioned to allow its executive committee — made up of the appointed leadership of its 10 member localities, in addition to the board chair — to shape the search and determine the way forward.
Amherst Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said the members of the executive committee have been through this process before, either "been the victim of it, or done it."
"Let's go to the guys that have been in that trench before, and let them set it up," he said.
Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter agreed with the logic of letting the executive committee set up the process, and later return for the consideration of the entire board.
Christie, who will be involved in the search, said the executive committee will shape marketing material and the process, and bring it back to the full board — whether to cull the applications, or to present them a short list.
A rough timeline anticipates the committee will meet to develop marketing material and position profile in November, advertise in December or January, conduct short list candidate interviews in February or March and have a start date for a new executive director in May.
Though it currently seems as though the board will not turn to an outside firm, Christie said there is money in a reserve that could be dedicated to that effort, if need be.
Christie came to the commission from New Kent County, where he served as county administrator. He's stuck around through three name changes, and said he's overseen several operations he is proud to look back on.
Among them is the creation of the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), which brought together the major regional players in economic development, education and local government to have a "single vision and a list of priorities" of what they want to accomplish.
"This is a planning organization," he said. "So regional plans are our business."
He also mentioned the formation of the Region 2000 Services Authority, which was created in 2008. The authority is a partnership between four member localities, and it operates the regional landfill on Livestock Road in Campbell County. Christie also serves as executive director of the authority.
Christie said it has provided excellent service for its member communities at a very low cost, and was begun during his administration.
He anticipates a smooth search for a new executive director, and said everyone around the table has been involved with similar searches before.
At the time of his retirement, he will be 69, and said it's not only the right time for him, but for the commission to have "new leadership" and "some new ideas."
The board offered a hearty round of applause following the announcement, after motioning to allow the executive committee to put things in motion.
"Thank you and congratulations," said Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers. "Job well done."