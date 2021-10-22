CVPDC executive director announces retirement

"Let's go to the guys that have been in that trench before, and let them set it up," he said.

Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter agreed with the logic of letting the executive committee set up the process, and later return for the consideration of the entire board.

Christie, who will be involved in the search, said the executive committee will shape marketing material and the process, and bring it back to the full board — whether to cull the applications, or to present them a short list.

A rough timeline anticipates the committee will meet to develop marketing material and position profile in November, advertise in December or January, conduct short list candidate interviews in February or March and have a start date for a new executive director in May.

Though it currently seems as though the board will not turn to an outside firm, Christie said there is money in a reserve that could be dedicated to that effort, if need be.

Christie came to the commission from New Kent County, where he served as county administrator. He's stuck around through three name changes, and said he's overseen several operations he is proud to look back on.